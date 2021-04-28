SimplyBiz Appoints Hoxton Capital Management to Pension Transfer Bureau

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hoxton Capital Management Press Release

London, United Kingdom, April 28, 2021



The bureau offers an outsourcing solution to advisers who are either unable to, or choose not to, operate in the defined benefits transfer market, but still want to meet the needs of their clients in this area.



Gary Kershaw, Compliance Director of SimplyBiz, commented, “In many cases, conducting business for clients overseas can add an additional layer of complexity to a case and, as anyone familiar with the DB market knows, more complexity is the last thing you want. Our recent exit from the EU has left us with a lack of clarity around dealing with non-UK based clients and seeking legal advice on a case-by-case basis is not a sustainable model in the long-term.



“I’m delighted to be able to provide our member firms with access to a trusted and expert partner in this field and am sure Hoxton Capital Management will be welcomed very warmly to our panel. Like our other fantastic bureau partners – Pension Works, Aviva Financial Advice, P&B Wealth, Grove Pension Solutions, Pension Income Planning and Pensionhelp - Hoxton can also provide support in cases where the client is based in the UK, meaning advisers now have a breadth of high-quality options to ensure the best outcomes for their clients.”



Matthew Dean, Managing Partner of Hoxton Capital Management in the UK:

“We are really delighted to be joining SimplyBiz’s DB pension transfer referral bureau panel. This will provide a great opportunity for us to work with more clients who need a DB transfer advice service and, in particular, those who have (or may have in future) a requirement for cross-border financial advice.



“When we created Hoxton, our objective was to deliver a holistic financial package to our customers and to change the perception of the cross-border financial adviser. Today, we are market leaders, who offer fully tailored long-term solutions. The opportunity to be able to offer this calibre of advice with respect to DB transfers, through the panel, is one which we are very excited about.



“We feel we’re uniquely positioned to supplement and enhance an already established expert panel with our experience in the UK and especially with international customers holding DB pensions.”



Chris Ball, Managing Partner of Hoxton Capital Management’s international business, added, “Since forming the business three years ago, we have become one of the fastest growing advisories, driven by a persistent focus on our clients’ needs.



“Our partnership with SimplyBiz is the latest demonstration of our desire to make ourselves available and expand upon the ways in which potential clients can access our specialised expertise. We’re confident in our ability to have an actively positive impact in our client’s lives and long-term investments and is a testament to the dedication of our team to continue delivering unbiased advice that safeguards each of our client’s financial futures.



Jocelyne Arana

+971 505518408



hoxtoncapital.com/



