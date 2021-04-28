EMKA Locking Solutions for Telecommunication and Outdoor Cabinets

Press Releases EMKA (UK) Ltd. Press Release

New guidance from EMKA on locking solutions for telecommunications and outdoor cabinets.

Coventry, United Kingdom, April 28, 2021



As a long-term partner in the telecommunications industry, EMKA has been a market leader for many years, developing products that meet the extraordinary requirements for outdoor locking solutions. Products for highly resistant and weatherproof network and telecommunications cabinets must meet special requirements for outdoor applications. Therefore, the EMKA guide directs users to locking solutions and hinges with appropriate temperature resistance, vandalism security - with resistance class RC2 DIN EN 1630 or with special graffiti protection. They also describe a broad range of locks and hinges for simpler installation areas in less exposed areas as well.



Coventry, United Kingdom, April 28, 2021 -- Multifunctional enclosures or cable distributor cabinets can be found on almost every street corner, serving the community by bringing telephone, internet and TV signals into nearby houses. The water supply, traffic management (traffic light systems etc.) electricity suppliers and 5G providers also locate their infrastructure in such cabinets. These facilities are highly sensitive and have become a popular target for vandals for a variety of reasons from senseless destruction, to theft of copper wiring. EMKA have therefore included new cabinet hardware guidance on their website for the benefit of design and production engineers, linking to the most appropriate locks, handles, hinges and gasket products, in order to facilitate highly secure locking systems as protection for these sensitive units.

