PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Century 21 Thomas

Press Release

Receive press releases from Century 21 Thomas: By Email RSS Feeds:

Century 21 Thomas Welcomes Layne Zander Law


North Myrtle Beach, SC, April 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Century 21 Thomas, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Layne “Zander” Law has joined the Century 21 real estate team.

Originally from West Virginia, Law considers Horry County his adopted home since his early teens. He is a graduate of Coastal Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in business management. He has spent most of his career working abroad in capacities from accounting and training to marketing.

Law is excited to rediscover South Carolina for the paradise that it is. “I’m here to make buying or selling your Grand Strand home as smooth as possible through honesty, diligence, and attention to detail,” he said.

“Zander has an extraordinary approach to his work and life,” said Teddy Smith, sales manager. “He is experienced, driven and compassionate. We are fortunate to have him on our team.”

About CENTURY 21 Thomas

CENTURY 21 Thomas, established in 1962, takes pride in personalized service and exceeding client expectations. It has offices at 625 Sea Mountain Highway and 404-A Main St. in North Myrtle Beach.

It is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC, the iconic brand and franchisor with the largest global network in residential real estate. For more information on CENTURY 21 Thomas, call 843-249-2100.
Contact Information
CENTURY 21 Thomas
Angie Krall
843-273-3057
Contact
www.century21thomas.com
625 Sea Mountain Highway
Cherry Grove Section
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Century 21 Thomas
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help