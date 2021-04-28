Century 21 Thomas Welcomes Layne Zander Law

Press Releases Century 21 Thomas Press Release

Century 21 Thomas Press Release

It is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC, the iconic brand and franchisor with the largest global network in residential real estate. For more information on CENTURY 21 Thomas, call 843-249-2100. North Myrtle Beach, SC, April 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Century 21 Thomas, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Layne “Zander” Law has joined the Century 21 real estate team.Originally from West Virginia, Law considers Horry County his adopted home since his early teens. He is a graduate of Coastal Carolina University with a bachelor’s degree in business management. He has spent most of his career working abroad in capacities from accounting and training to marketing.Law is excited to rediscover South Carolina for the paradise that it is. “I’m here to make buying or selling your Grand Strand home as smooth as possible through honesty, diligence, and attention to detail,” he said.“Zander has an extraordinary approach to his work and life,” said Teddy Smith, sales manager. “He is experienced, driven and compassionate. We are fortunate to have him on our team.”About CENTURY 21 ThomasCENTURY 21 Thomas, established in 1962, takes pride in personalized service and exceeding client expectations. It has offices at 625 Sea Mountain Highway and 404-A Main St. in North Myrtle Beach.It is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC, the iconic brand and franchisor with the largest global network in residential real estate. For more information on CENTURY 21 Thomas, call 843-249-2100. Contact Information CENTURY 21 Thomas

Angie Krall

843-273-3057



www.century21thomas.com

625 Sea Mountain Highway

Cherry Grove Section

North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582



