Press Releases Wiers Fleet Partners Press Release

Receive press releases from Wiers Fleet Partners: By Email RSS Feeds: Wiers Acquires Sawaya Fleet Services in Denver, CO

Wiers Fleet Partners is now offering a truck repair and fleet service in Denver, CO, for medium, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

Indianapolis, IN, April 28, 2021 --(



Denver is the ninth Wiers location offering 24/7 Truck Repair and Fleet Service to national and local companies requiring commercial truck maintenance and repair. “We’ve been serving commercial truck owners for 57 years. Denver is a dynamic, growing city and our first location outside the Midwest. We are confident that customers will see immediate value in our 24/7 platform that includes real-time diagnosis, mobile maintenance, and emergency service support,” stated Tom Wiers, CEO & Owner of Wiers.



“Sawaya has a seventy-year track record of taking care of customers and employees in Denver. We share many of the same values and look forward to helping our new customers deliver more products and services in a safe, reliable, and cost-effective manner,” said Drew Hettich, President of Wiers. Dennis Poirier, former co-owner, will stay on with Wiers as the Denver Service Center Manager.



Wiers Service Centers are run by experienced teams who bring dealer capabilities to a customer-friendly and accommodating environment. Mobile Maintenance and 24/7 Emergency Road Service allow Wiers to support customers where and when they need it. “As always, we must remain true to our core values – Will Do Attitudes, Trustworthy Actions, Master Workmanship, Growing Together, and Proactive Communication. We will continue to focus on taking care of each other and our customers!” said Tom Wiers.



About Wiers

Wiers Fleet Partners is part of the Wiers Corporation headquartered in Plymouth, IN, which includes six Wiers Fleet Partners Service Centers and three Wiers International Trucks dealerships. Wiers has been a repair, maintenance, and truck sales leader for two generations. All these years, Wiers has taken great pride in being active in local communities and helping to keep trucks rolling.



Join us in welcoming Wiers Feet Partners, Denver, CO. To find the Wiers location nearest you, visit www.wiers.com. Indianapolis, IN, April 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Wiers Fleet Partners announced the acquisition of Sawaya Fleet Services located at 5300 Monroe Street, in Denver, CO, 5 miles north of downtown Denver.Denver is the ninth Wiers location offering 24/7 Truck Repair and Fleet Service to national and local companies requiring commercial truck maintenance and repair. “We’ve been serving commercial truck owners for 57 years. Denver is a dynamic, growing city and our first location outside the Midwest. We are confident that customers will see immediate value in our 24/7 platform that includes real-time diagnosis, mobile maintenance, and emergency service support,” stated Tom Wiers, CEO & Owner of Wiers.“Sawaya has a seventy-year track record of taking care of customers and employees in Denver. We share many of the same values and look forward to helping our new customers deliver more products and services in a safe, reliable, and cost-effective manner,” said Drew Hettich, President of Wiers. Dennis Poirier, former co-owner, will stay on with Wiers as the Denver Service Center Manager.Wiers Service Centers are run by experienced teams who bring dealer capabilities to a customer-friendly and accommodating environment. Mobile Maintenance and 24/7 Emergency Road Service allow Wiers to support customers where and when they need it. “As always, we must remain true to our core values – Will Do Attitudes, Trustworthy Actions, Master Workmanship, Growing Together, and Proactive Communication. We will continue to focus on taking care of each other and our customers!” said Tom Wiers.About WiersWiers Fleet Partners is part of the Wiers Corporation headquartered in Plymouth, IN, which includes six Wiers Fleet Partners Service Centers and three Wiers International Trucks dealerships. Wiers has been a repair, maintenance, and truck sales leader for two generations. All these years, Wiers has taken great pride in being active in local communities and helping to keep trucks rolling.Join us in welcoming Wiers Feet Partners, Denver, CO. To find the Wiers location nearest you, visit www.wiers.com. Contact Information Wiers Fleet Partners

Liz Wimmer

317-439-5097



https://www.wiers.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wiers Fleet Partners