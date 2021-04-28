PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
DeVal Lifecycle Support

DeVal Lifecycle Support Announces Annual Recertification as Certified SBA HUBZone Firm


Philadelphia, PA, April 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- DeVal Lifecycle Support is proud to announce it's annual recertification as an SBA HUBZone firm. The primary objective of the HUBZone program is to create jobs and increase capital investment in distressed communities with low income, high poverty, or high levels of unemployment. To qualify for HUBZone status, the company must be located in a HUBZone location and have at least 35% of employees live in HUBZone designated areas. "The values of the HUBZone program reflect our own philosophy of servant leadership, and we are excited for the continued opportunities to better serve our people and community through the HUBZone program," said David Cariosiello, Vice President of Strategic Relationships. To learn more, visit www.devallcs.com
DeVal Lifecycle Support
