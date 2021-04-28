DeVal Lifecycle Support Announces Annual Recertification as Certified SBA HUBZone Firm

Press Releases DeVal Lifecycle Support Press Release

Philadelphia, PA, April 28, 2021 --( Philadelphia, PA, April 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- DeVal Lifecycle Support is proud to announce it's annual recertification as an SBA HUBZone firm. The primary objective of the HUBZone program is to create jobs and increase capital investment in distressed communities with low income, high poverty, or high levels of unemployment. To qualify for HUBZone status, the company must be located in a HUBZone location and have at least 35% of employees live in HUBZone designated areas. "The values of the HUBZone program reflect our own philosophy of servant leadership, and we are excited for the continued opportunities to better serve our people and community through the HUBZone program," said David Cariosiello, Vice President of Strategic Relationships. To learn more, visit www.devallcs.com Contact Information DeVal Lifecycle Support

