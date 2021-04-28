Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Florida Literacy Coalition Press Release

Receive press releases from Florida Literacy Coalition: By Email RSS Feeds: Kislak Family Foundation Awards $100,000 Grant to Florida Literacy Coalition

Orlando, FL, April 28, 2021 --(



The grant from the Miami Lakes, Florida, foundation will support several new programs including: 1) online English conversation and citizenship classes, 2) planning grants to establish community-based family literacy programs, and 3) the Kislak “Get Connected” Equipment Fund, which will distribute tablets or laptops for low-income adult learners who do not have a suitable device to participate in online classes.



“Through literacy and education, we gain the tools to help ourselves and our families achieve goals and dreams that will enhance our lives,” says Tom Bartelmo, CEO of the Kislak Family Foundation. “The Florida Literacy Coalition is a perfect partner for our foundation’s focus on supporting innovation and leadership in education. We are proud to support this impressive organization and its vital work.”



According to a National Center for Education Statistics study, an estimated 24 percent of adults in Florida perform at the lowest literacy level. Children of less educated parents are much more likely to become low-skilled adults themselves. FLC works with organizations throughout Florida to help adults and families develop critically important English language and literacy skills.



“This grant will have a significant impact of the programs and students that we serve,” says Greg Smith, executive director of the Florida Literacy Coalition. “It’s an honor to have our work recognized and supported by a foundation whose founder, the late Jay I. Kislak, was a business and philanthropic leader in Florida for more than 65 years.”



For more information about the Florida Literacy Coalition, please go to www.floridaliteracy.org.



About the Kislak Family Foundation



The Kislak Family Foundation is a private philanthropic foundation established in 1992 to support leadership and innovation in the fields of education, arts and humanities, animal welfare and environmental preservation, and other charitable endeavors in the United States and abroad. Based in Miami Lakes, Florida, the foundation provides grant funding to a wide range of nonprofit organizations and projects. For more information about the Kislak Family Foundation, visit www.kislakfamilyfoundation.org.



About the Florida Literacy Coalition



Established in 1985, The Florida Literacy Coalition promotes, supports, and advocates for the effective delivery of quality adult and family literacy services in the state of Florida. As a statewide umbrella literacy organization and the host of Florida’s State Literacy Resource Center, FLC provides a range of services to support more than 250 adult education, literacy and family literacy providers throughout Florida. Special emphasis is placed on assisting community-based literacy organizations with their training and program development needs. Orlando, FL, April 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Florida Literacy Coalition (FLC) has received $100,000 from the Kislak Family Foundation to support adult education and family literacy programs and initiatives in the Sunshine State.The grant from the Miami Lakes, Florida, foundation will support several new programs including: 1) online English conversation and citizenship classes, 2) planning grants to establish community-based family literacy programs, and 3) the Kislak “Get Connected” Equipment Fund, which will distribute tablets or laptops for low-income adult learners who do not have a suitable device to participate in online classes.“Through literacy and education, we gain the tools to help ourselves and our families achieve goals and dreams that will enhance our lives,” says Tom Bartelmo, CEO of the Kislak Family Foundation. “The Florida Literacy Coalition is a perfect partner for our foundation’s focus on supporting innovation and leadership in education. We are proud to support this impressive organization and its vital work.”According to a National Center for Education Statistics study, an estimated 24 percent of adults in Florida perform at the lowest literacy level. Children of less educated parents are much more likely to become low-skilled adults themselves. FLC works with organizations throughout Florida to help adults and families develop critically important English language and literacy skills.“This grant will have a significant impact of the programs and students that we serve,” says Greg Smith, executive director of the Florida Literacy Coalition. “It’s an honor to have our work recognized and supported by a foundation whose founder, the late Jay I. Kislak, was a business and philanthropic leader in Florida for more than 65 years.”For more information about the Florida Literacy Coalition, please go to www.floridaliteracy.org.About the Kislak Family FoundationThe Kislak Family Foundation is a private philanthropic foundation established in 1992 to support leadership and innovation in the fields of education, arts and humanities, animal welfare and environmental preservation, and other charitable endeavors in the United States and abroad. Based in Miami Lakes, Florida, the foundation provides grant funding to a wide range of nonprofit organizations and projects. For more information about the Kislak Family Foundation, visit www.kislakfamilyfoundation.org.About the Florida Literacy CoalitionEstablished in 1985, The Florida Literacy Coalition promotes, supports, and advocates for the effective delivery of quality adult and family literacy services in the state of Florida. As a statewide umbrella literacy organization and the host of Florida’s State Literacy Resource Center, FLC provides a range of services to support more than 250 adult education, literacy and family literacy providers throughout Florida. Special emphasis is placed on assisting community-based literacy organizations with their training and program development needs. Contact Information Florida Literacy Coalition

Greg Smith

407-246-7110



https://floridaliteracy.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Florida Literacy Coalition Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend