Press Releases Impactree Press Release

Receive press releases from Impactree: By Email RSS Feeds: Jodie Sweetin is Motivating Change with Impactree

San Rafael, CA, April 29, 2021 --(



Outside of the world of television and film, Jodie has found great success in other mediums of entertainment. In 2009, she published her memoir, "UnSweetined," documenting her life growing up in the spotlight and the years after. More recently, Jodie has ventured into the world of podcasts, launching “Never Thought I’d Say This” with life coach and therapist Celia Behar to modernize motherhood and all that comes with it.



However, Jodie’s passions extend far beyond the realm of entertainment: she also has a deep and long-lasting passion for humanitarian and environmental causes. Over the last several years, Jodie has become an outspoken activist in multiple areas, using her influence and platform to draw attention to numerous worthwhile causes. Jodie has publicly advocated for women’s rights, BIPOC justice, AAPI violence prevention and awareness, climate change, the unhoused population, LGBTQ+ equality and progressive financial policies.



With millions of followers on social media, Jodie wanted a tool to engage and motivate her audience to take direct action on the multitude of issues important to her and the world at large. Jodie found the answer with Impactree.



"I love what Impactree does by bringing together so many of the issues I’m passionate about, all in one place, to help streamline the process of taking action. I know when I can find a lot of information in one easy place, I’m WAY more likely to stay on top of it all! My goal in this life is to get as many people as possible involved in taking positive steps toward a more diverse, equitable, and sustainable way of living." - Jodie Sweetin



Offering a variety of robust, customizable and contemporary actions covering the most pressing modern issues, Impactree offers Jodie Sweetin a centralized place to motivate change from her leagues of fans and supporters. Impactree is thrilled to be working with Jodie Sweetin, and is excited for the amount of good that can be done together. Join Jodie in action at impactree.com/jodie San Rafael, CA, April 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Since she was a small child, Jodie Sweetin has been in the spotlight. Cast as Stephanie Tanner on ABC’s Full House at the age of 5, Jodie Sweetin quickly became a household name, growing up in front of millions during Full House’s 8 season run. After graduating college, Jodie reentered the world of television, most recently rejoining her Full House castmates in Netflix’s Fuller House, winner of the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Premium Comedy Series among others.Outside of the world of television and film, Jodie has found great success in other mediums of entertainment. In 2009, she published her memoir, "UnSweetined," documenting her life growing up in the spotlight and the years after. More recently, Jodie has ventured into the world of podcasts, launching “Never Thought I’d Say This” with life coach and therapist Celia Behar to modernize motherhood and all that comes with it.However, Jodie’s passions extend far beyond the realm of entertainment: she also has a deep and long-lasting passion for humanitarian and environmental causes. Over the last several years, Jodie has become an outspoken activist in multiple areas, using her influence and platform to draw attention to numerous worthwhile causes. Jodie has publicly advocated for women’s rights, BIPOC justice, AAPI violence prevention and awareness, climate change, the unhoused population, LGBTQ+ equality and progressive financial policies.With millions of followers on social media, Jodie wanted a tool to engage and motivate her audience to take direct action on the multitude of issues important to her and the world at large. Jodie found the answer with Impactree."I love what Impactree does by bringing together so many of the issues I’m passionate about, all in one place, to help streamline the process of taking action. I know when I can find a lot of information in one easy place, I’m WAY more likely to stay on top of it all! My goal in this life is to get as many people as possible involved in taking positive steps toward a more diverse, equitable, and sustainable way of living." - Jodie SweetinOffering a variety of robust, customizable and contemporary actions covering the most pressing modern issues, Impactree offers Jodie Sweetin a centralized place to motivate change from her leagues of fans and supporters. Impactree is thrilled to be working with Jodie Sweetin, and is excited for the amount of good that can be done together. Join Jodie in action at impactree.com/jodie Contact Information Impactree

Brooke Josebachvli

203-441-5672



www.impactree.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Impactree