Kasentex

Press Release

New Jersey Online Retailer Donates Bedding to Local Non Profit


Kasentex, a New Jersey online retailer, donates hundreds of bedding items to local non profit - Fish Inc.

Hillsborough, NJ, April 28, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kasentex has donated over 500 bedding items to Fish, Inc., a service organization of volunteers who respond with compassion to the needs of the poor, the elderly, the homeless, and those who "fall between the cracks" of public assistance.

The New York Times currently indicates over 900,000 COVID-19 cases for New Jersey. "The pandemic has made it tough for everyone. It's just the right think to do," said Gloria. "Our community is our home and everyone deserves to feel welcome and taken care of."

Kasentex continues to donate bedding products to those organizations in need. For more information or donation requests visit Kasentex.com.
Contact Information
Kasentex
Gloria Randall
908-801-0068
Contact
kasentex.com

