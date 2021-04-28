Grants Available for Historic Roadside Markers in New York State

The newest grant round of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation’s New York State Historic Marker Grant Program opened on April 26, 2021. This program commemorates historic people, places, things or events in New York State within the time frame of 1740-1921. This grant round covers the following New York State counties: Bronx, Kings, New York, Queens and Richmond (Region 1); Nassau and Suffolk (Region 2); and Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester (Region 3).

Syracuse, NY, April 28, 2021 --(



This program commemorates historic people, places, things or events in New York State within the time frame of 1740-1921. Grant funding includes the full cost of a marker, pole and shipping.



This grant round covers the following New York State counties: Bronx, Kings, New York, Queens and Richmond (Region 1); Nassau and Suffolk (Region 2); and Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester (Region 3).



The NYS Historic Marker Grant Program is open to 501(c)(3) organizations, nonprofit academic institutions, and local, state and federal government entities within New York State. Those interested in applying for a marker grant must submit an online Letter of Intent to verify primary sources by Monday, June 7, 2021. Primary source documentation is necessary to support the text on a marker. The Letter of Intent is a requirement in order to be eligible to apply for a marker grant. The application deadline is Friday, July 9.



To view program guidelines, regional grant schedule and details about how to apply online, visit the Pomeroy Foundation’s NYS marker program page: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/history/nys-historic-markers/



In addition to the NYS marker program, the Foundation offers marker grant programs with themes spanning from folklore and historic transportation canals to civil rights and the National Register of Historic Places. Search, filter and view all of the Foundation’s funded markers and plaques nationwide with its interactive, digital map feature: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/history/map/



This year, the Pomeroy Foundation has announced the first annual National Historic Marker Day, which will be held on Friday, April 30. Communities nationwide are encouraged to participate by cleaning local historic markers. To learn more, visit: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/national-historic-marker-day/



About the William G. Pomeroy Foundation

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history; and to raising awareness, supporting research and improving the quality of care for patients and their families who are facing a blood cancer diagnosis. One of their initiatives is helping people to celebrate their community’s history. They meet this by providing grants to obtain signage in the form of roadside markers and plaques. Since 2006, they have funded over 1,300 signs across the United States, all the way to Alaska. Visit: wgpfoundation.org Syracuse, NY, April 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The newest grant round of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation's New York State Historic Marker Grant Program is now open.This program commemorates historic people, places, things or events in New York State within the time frame of 1740-1921. Grant funding includes the full cost of a marker, pole and shipping.This grant round covers the following New York State counties: Bronx, Kings, New York, Queens and Richmond (Region 1); Nassau and Suffolk (Region 2); and Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester (Region 3).The NYS Historic Marker Grant Program is open to 501(c)(3) organizations, nonprofit academic institutions, and local, state and federal government entities within New York State. Those interested in applying for a marker grant must submit an online Letter of Intent to verify primary sources by Monday, June 7, 2021. Primary source documentation is necessary to support the text on a marker. The Letter of Intent is a requirement in order to be eligible to apply for a marker grant. The application deadline is Friday, July 9.To view program guidelines, regional grant schedule and details about how to apply online, visit the Pomeroy Foundation’s NYS marker program page: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/history/nys-historic-markers/In addition to the NYS marker program, the Foundation offers marker grant programs with themes spanning from folklore and historic transportation canals to civil rights and the National Register of Historic Places. Search, filter and view all of the Foundation’s funded markers and plaques nationwide with its interactive, digital map feature: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/history/map/This year, the Pomeroy Foundation has announced the first annual National Historic Marker Day, which will be held on Friday, April 30. Communities nationwide are encouraged to participate by cleaning local historic markers. To learn more, visit: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/national-historic-marker-day/About the William G. Pomeroy FoundationThe William G. Pomeroy Foundation is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history; and to raising awareness, supporting research and improving the quality of care for patients and their families who are facing a blood cancer diagnosis. One of their initiatives is helping people to celebrate their community’s history. They meet this by providing grants to obtain signage in the form of roadside markers and plaques. Since 2006, they have funded over 1,300 signs across the United States, all the way to Alaska. Visit: wgpfoundation.org