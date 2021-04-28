Startup Wanderly Solves Interest-Centered Trip Planning Puzzle

Press Releases Wanderly Press Release

New Orleans, LA, April 28, 2021 --



“I saw that there was a gap in the market for interest and neighborhood-specific travel that’s easily accessible,” said Hunter Clark, Founder & CEO of Wanderly. “You were able to find pockets of cultural travel, but it required hours upon hours of research. What we’re offering is the kind of travel that people are looking for now. Travel that isn’t tourism. Travel that’s directly related to niche interests, and seeing cities on more of a local level.”



Guides for specific cities are broken down by interests or neighborhoods. Users can then go through and favorite their stops to create the perfect itinerary. Each guide is written by professional writers that live, work, and play in the city, making the guides authentically created by locals and not tourists passing through.



Wanderly is currently in beta and will be announcing launch plans soon. For more information about Wanderly and to stay up-to-date, visit us at wanderly.io or follow us on Instagram @wanderlytravel.



About Wanderly



Fernweh (noun, German): An ache to travel. The opposite of homesickness.



Madison Harrington

305-343-1458



wanderly.io



