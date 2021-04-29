Adweb Technologies Releases “PDF AutoSigner PRO” Globally for Bulk PDF Digital Document Signing

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Adweb Technologies Press Release

Adweb Technologies proudly announces the international launch of PDFAutoSigner Pro.

Mumbai, India, April 29, 2021 --(



PDFAutoSigner Pro enables users to digitally sign a variety of business documents, while creating unlimited profiles to fast-track routine document signing. This windows-based software is now available internationally and can be procured online from https://www.pdfautosigner.com



The features of the software cater to SMB and large enterprises. In the current "Work from Home" environment, PDFAutoSigner PRO’s unique features ensure bulk and batch signing of any PDF document.



The software allows signing from multiple signatories and specific signature locations. Apart from this, the software is budget-friendly with quality usage assistance by email and via remote access.



Before purchase, Adweb Technologies allows users to experience Pdf Auto Signer Pro with a free trial. The company’s user support aids whenever needed.



Password protection with automated email delivery to a set of listed recipients and Pdf rights management, ensures the safe and authorized use of the digitally signed documents with confidentiality. The time stamping and long-term signature validity options render PDFAutoSigner PRO signed documents valid well beyond the expiry of the signer’s digital signature.



The Pdf signing software supports any USB crypto token based digital signature with easy integration to HSM devices while also enabling access to a stored PFX digital signature. To ensure an easy workflow, large organizations can integrate PDFAutoSigner Pro with their ERP systems such as SAP and Oracle using a network based HSM (Hardware Security Module). The software provides automatic monitoring of the signing history of one or more designated

folders. It also permits the creation of non-legal digital signatures for testing within the organization at zero cost.



Adweb Technologies believes, in today’s fast-paced world, a paperless solution using digital signatures is the way forward. With no end to the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, the broad-based adoption of digital bulk signing ensures "work-from anywhere" is a reality. Besides being environmentally friendly, saving time and resources it ensures contactless information flow, says Apurva Mody the CEO and founder of Adweb Technologies.



About Adweb Technologies

Adweb Technologies is an IT company, focusing on cybersecurity solutions across all industry verticals. It has successfully built a cybersecurity practice in PKI, multi-factor authentication, attack surface intelligence, DNS Security, AI-driven API Security, network detection and response, secured MFT, and numerous other cutting-edge solutions.



To request a free trial of the software please visit www.pdfautosigner.com



Media Contact:

Mr Panini Vakil

email:panini.vakil@adwebtech.com,

Panini Vakil

022 4297 8097



https://www.pdfautosigner.com/



