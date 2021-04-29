Vertrical Launches US Subsidiary, Offers “Follow the Sun” Compliant Software Development to US Health Techs

Vertrical is a German founded, globally disturbed health technology services partner for ambitious American health technology companies. Their mission is to help US health techs deploy saleable and compliant health tech solutions. Vertrical offers a unique mixture of technical and compliance expertise to top health tech companies in the US.

San Francisco, CA, April 29, 2021 --(



“Since founding Vertrical almost 1 year ago, my dream has been to support Health Techs to deploy and scale compliant technology 24 hours per day across the globe,” said Nils Widal Founder and CEO of Vertrical. “I’ve always loved the concept of ‘follow the sun’ development and today we can truly offer that service to Health Techs globally.”



"Follow the sun" refers to a software development approach where developers hand off their project to the next time zone at the end of their workday. With the rise in remote working, secure cloud computing, and faster, more secure internet, following the sun is now the gold standard in software development.



“In software, we talk about projects in terms of the number of days of work to deliver for the customer. That means 1 developer working 8 hours per day. But with our follow the sun approach, we get three days of work done in one 24-hour period,” said Widal. Technically, the follow the sun approach requires and leads to cleaner code, fewer bugs and faster more compliant development.



Following the global COVID-19 Pandemic, the Health Tech Sector has seen unprecedented levels of investment. The first half of 2020 saw $5.4 Billion in health tech investment according to McKinsey. Record levels of investment have put immense pressure on health tech companies to expand, grow and reach product milestones. Health Technology companies, however, face the unique challenges of the need for security, working with sensitive patient data, and tight regulation governing the processing of the data and affecting how they go to market.



