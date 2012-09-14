PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Renews Punctual Payment Commitment for 2021

Press Releases PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Press Release

PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS renews, once again, the Punctual Payment Commitment to suppliers during the year of 2021,

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, April 29, 2021 --(



Punctual Payment Commitment is an initiative of ACEGE (Portuguese Christian Association of Entrepreneurs and Managers), IAPMEI (Portuguese Institute of Support to Small and Medium Enterprises and Innovation), CIP (Portuguese Business Confederation) and APIFARMA (Portuguese Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry).



Born out of the need to promote payments on time in Portugal, this initiative aims to combat the culture of permissiveness and irresponsibility that affects the development of businesses and the portuguese economy.



According to recent data from Informa D&B, a company of information and knowledge about the business world, the numbers are frightening. That is, about 84% of portuguese companies do not meet their payment deadlines. Now, this is a principle that seems basic in the life of the companies, but that ends up becoming a threat to its survival.



Guided by an assertive policy, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is an active part of this social responsibility movement.



It is, therefore, with proud that PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS adheres to this commitment every year in a clear demonstration that the company continues to rigorously comply with its values of economic and social responsibility.



Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, April 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, a reference company in the technological field, honors and fulfills its payments. Therefore, it fulfills a basic aspect of its business responsibility and that, at this moment, assumes an even greater importance, by renewing, once again, the Punctual Payment Commitment to suppliers.

Punctual Payment Commitment is an initiative of ACEGE (Portuguese Christian Association of Entrepreneurs and Managers), IAPMEI (Portuguese Institute of Support to Small and Medium Enterprises and Innovation), CIP (Portuguese Business Confederation) and APIFARMA (Portuguese Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry).

Born out of the need to promote payments on time in Portugal, this initiative aims to combat the culture of permissiveness and irresponsibility that affects the development of businesses and the portuguese economy.

According to recent data from Informa D&B, a company of information and knowledge about the business world, the numbers are frightening. That is, about 84% of portuguese companies do not meet their payment deadlines. Now, this is a principle that seems basic in the life of the companies, but that ends up becoming a threat to its survival.

Guided by an assertive policy, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is an active part of this social responsibility movement.

It is, therefore, with proud that PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS adheres to this commitment every year in a clear demonstration that the company continues to rigorously comply with its values of economic and social responsibility.

Contact Information
PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS
Miguel Soares
+351 304 501 710
oemkiosks.com/

