Press Releases The Congruity Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Congruity Group: By Email RSS Feeds: WBENC Certification Awarded to The Congruity Group

WBEC-ORV recognizes fast-growing woman-owned business with certification.

Dayton, OH, April 29, 2021 --(



“This certification is very meaningful to us,” said Congruity CEO, Betsy Westhafer. “The WBENC certification is highly respected and it doesn’t come easy. We are honored to be among the select community of women-owned businesses who have successfully achieved this designation.”



The WBENC world-class certification standard is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site visit. The certification is accepted by more than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, in addition to many states, cities and government entities.



By including certified women-owned businesses among their supplier base, corporations demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of supplier diversity programs.



To learn more about The Congruity Group, please visit www.thecongruitygroup.com. Dayton, OH, April 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Congruity Group, a business specializing in designing and developing strategic customer advisory boards, was recently awarded the national WBENC certification by the Women’s Business Enterprise of Ohio River Valley (WBEC-ORV). WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled and operated by women in the United States.“This certification is very meaningful to us,” said Congruity CEO, Betsy Westhafer. “The WBENC certification is highly respected and it doesn’t come easy. We are honored to be among the select community of women-owned businesses who have successfully achieved this designation.”The WBENC world-class certification standard is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site visit. The certification is accepted by more than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, in addition to many states, cities and government entities.By including certified women-owned businesses among their supplier base, corporations demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of supplier diversity programs.To learn more about The Congruity Group, please visit www.thecongruitygroup.com. Contact Information The Congruity Group

Melissa Marks

937-550-1701



www.thecongruitygroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Congruity Group