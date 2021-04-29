Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation for Angels' Arms

Press Releases Saint Louis Closet Co. Press Release

Maplewood, MO, April 29, 2021 --(



“Angels’ Arms is honored to partner with Saint Louis Closet Co. in the month of May to raise much needed funds and awareness for foster families in St. Louis,” said Jasmina Schue, director of operations for Angels’ Arms. “With May being National Foster Care Month, we are hopeful that Saint Louis Closet Co. customers will be encouraged to learn more about how they too can make a difference in the lives of foster children in our community.”



Funds raised through Closets for a Cause will help Angels’ Arms stock essential items in their warehouse, including toilet paper, diapers, cereal, detergent and more. These items will be distributed to more than two dozen foster families in their community. The nonprofit recently acquired a 4,000-square-foot warehouse to serve as their donation intake and distribution center.



Angels’ Arms has been a safe haven to over 600 children since 2000. They have a total of 13 foster homes located throughout St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County. In 2020, they provided a safe and loving home to 98 children. They have also served over a dozen additional foster families in their community. This year, they are expanding their reach to assist other foster families in need outside of their homes.



Angels’ Arms does not receive any state, federal, or United Way funds. They rely solely on the community and businesses like St. Louis Closet Co. to fulfill the needs of the foster families they support.



Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $42,742.42 to multiple local nonprofits since 2020. The nonprofits involved so far include Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, National Council of Jewish Women - St. Louis, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, KidSmart, Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, Mission: St. Louis, DEAF, Inc., Toys for Tots, Pedal the Cause, the APA Adoption Center, and Autism Speaks St. Louis.



About Saint Louis Closet Co.



Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.



Jennifer Williams

314-781-9000



www.stlouisclosetco.com



