Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Receive press releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds: Helping Florida Seniors Compare Medicare Plans Supported by AAMSI

Los Angeles, CA, April 29, 2021 --(



To help Florida Medicare beneficiaries learn more about their coverage options, a new effort has been initiated by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).



"Our goal is to provide relevant and current information that can help consumers make better decisions," states Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. "The new resource reports data from the Association's 2021 Medicare Supplement Price Index which shows there can be a wide spread between the lowest and highest price consumers will find."



The potential annual savings for a 65-year old female could be as much as $1,008 according to Slome. For a male, the savings can be as much as $1,476 per-year.



There are many insurers offering Medicare Supplement plan options in Florida AAMSI points out. In addition, there are multiple Medicare Advantage plans which are favored by millions of Floridians.



"Florida seniors need to understand that Medicare has many different plan options and each has pros and cons,” Slome notes. “Our goal is providing with the best available information along with resources that can help seniors navigate through the process of finding their best plan and costs.”



The Association offers an online directory listing Florida Medicare insurance agents. The only independent, third party resource is free to use and completely private access for consumers to use. "While some Florida agents limit their focus to Medicare Supplement options, you'll find many who offer Medicare Advantage, Medigap and Medicare drug plans," Slome explains.



For more information visit the organization’s website at www.medicaresupp.org. Los Angeles, CA, April 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The share of Florida’s population that is age 60 and older is growing more rapidly than other components of the population. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that nearly a third (32.5 percent) of Florida’s population will be 60 and older by the year 2030, an increase of 34 percent from 2012.To help Florida Medicare beneficiaries learn more about their coverage options, a new effort has been initiated by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI)."Our goal is to provide relevant and current information that can help consumers make better decisions," states Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. "The new resource reports data from the Association's 2021 Medicare Supplement Price Index which shows there can be a wide spread between the lowest and highest price consumers will find."The potential annual savings for a 65-year old female could be as much as $1,008 according to Slome. For a male, the savings can be as much as $1,476 per-year.There are many insurers offering Medicare Supplement plan options in Florida AAMSI points out. In addition, there are multiple Medicare Advantage plans which are favored by millions of Floridians."Florida seniors need to understand that Medicare has many different plan options and each has pros and cons,” Slome notes. “Our goal is providing with the best available information along with resources that can help seniors navigate through the process of finding their best plan and costs.”The Association offers an online directory listing Florida Medicare insurance agents. The only independent, third party resource is free to use and completely private access for consumers to use. "While some Florida agents limit their focus to Medicare Supplement options, you'll find many who offer Medicare Advantage, Medigap and Medicare drug plans," Slome explains.For more information visit the organization’s website at www.medicaresupp.org. Contact Information American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance