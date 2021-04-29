Henderson Franklin Welcomes Real Estate Attorney Adam Bleggi



Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information about Bleggi or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram. Bonita Springs, FL, April 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Adam Bleggi has joined the firm’s Real Estate Department. He will be based in the firm’s Bonita Springs office alongside long-time referral source John Spear who shares:“Without exception, every client we referred to him gave us positive feedback about their treatment, results, and ethical and professional treatment. I look forward to walking files down the hall and working closely with Adam.”Drawing on his experience as a realtor, Bleggi is a highly-motivated attorney who guides and advises clients in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate sales and acquisitions. Whether he is drafting and negotiating real estate contracts, preparing amendments and conveyance/closing documents or providing guidance on acquisitions and investments, he implements practical and efficient strategies to maximize his clients’ goals and objectives.Bleggi is former managing partner of a Naples based firm and in-house counsel to an established family office. He received his J.D. from The University of Akron School of Law and his B.A., cum laude, from The University of Toledo. Bleggi may be reached at adam.bleggi@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1112.Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information about Bleggi or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

