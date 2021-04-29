TIME Names BYD Among Its “Most Influential Companies”

Press Releases BYD Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, April 29, 2021 --(



Under the headline “Scaling Electric Transport,” Time recognized BYD’s U.S. battery-electric bus manufacturing business and cited the “revving up” of BYD’s electric passenger car business, including the popularity of the new luxury sedan Han. The article also mentioned the company’s European presence and a partnership to build Japan’s first electric bus-loop line.



“We are honored TIME recognized BYD for its contributions to the transportation business worldwide,” said BYD North America President Stella Li. “Our proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems combats climate change and creates new jobs. We are proud to be a leader and influencer.”



To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across every sector - including health care, entertainment, transportation, technology and more - from its global network of editors and correspondents, as well as from industry experts. Each company was then evaluated on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition and success.



The full list of companies included in TIME’s inaugural list can be found at https://time.com/collection/time100-companies/



About BYD



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment. For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/ or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



