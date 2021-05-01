Press Releases Lauren Turton Press Release

Receive press releases from Lauren Turton: By Email RSS Feeds: Lauren Turton, Founder and CEO of the Soul Career Clarity Coaching Program, Honored as a Women of Influence in Technology for 2021 by the San Diego Business Journal

San Diego, CA, May 01, 2021 --(



She is the founder of an eight-step formula which helps women breakthrough to their next level of success as explained in her best-selling book titled, "Soul Career Clarity." Furthermore, Turton has built her online-based business aiding the very principles of this formula through one-on-one and group coaching exclusively online. Her innovative combination of coaching and personal branding in the digital space has led to a strong influence within the community of her clients’ wellness expertise and beyond. She continues to display a powerful ability to successfully facilitate meaningful relationships with her clients through virtual connection.



Outside of the Soul Career Clarity community that she has built, Turton is the partner and leader in marketing and design of a new Italian restaurant, Ciao Ciao Piadina, located in La Jolla, California. Turton is the founder of At Least One Day a Month, where she raises awareness for local San Diegan nonprofit organizations and is the Vice President of Help the Kani, a volunteer-based nonprofit which aids children in India with the appropriate resources for a brighter future.



You can find Turton online on Instagram and Facebook where she routinely feeds her community with free training sessions online as well as a lineup of speaking engagements to be announced at a later date. Connect with Turton on Instagram by following her at @LaurenTurton. San Diego, CA, May 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- On April 26, 2021, the San Diego Business Journal released their Women of Influence in Technology 2021 Honorees featuring Soul Career Clarity’s own, Lauren Turton. Turton is an online-based business coach who guides wellness experts in launching their services online and scaling their business to $10K a month.She is the founder of an eight-step formula which helps women breakthrough to their next level of success as explained in her best-selling book titled, "Soul Career Clarity." Furthermore, Turton has built her online-based business aiding the very principles of this formula through one-on-one and group coaching exclusively online. Her innovative combination of coaching and personal branding in the digital space has led to a strong influence within the community of her clients’ wellness expertise and beyond. She continues to display a powerful ability to successfully facilitate meaningful relationships with her clients through virtual connection.Outside of the Soul Career Clarity community that she has built, Turton is the partner and leader in marketing and design of a new Italian restaurant, Ciao Ciao Piadina, located in La Jolla, California. Turton is the founder of At Least One Day a Month, where she raises awareness for local San Diegan nonprofit organizations and is the Vice President of Help the Kani, a volunteer-based nonprofit which aids children in India with the appropriate resources for a brighter future.You can find Turton online on Instagram and Facebook where she routinely feeds her community with free training sessions online as well as a lineup of speaking engagements to be announced at a later date. Connect with Turton on Instagram by following her at @LaurenTurton. Contact Information Lauren Turton

619-677-4278



laurenturton.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Lauren Turton