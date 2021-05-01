The Italian Food Blogger Francesca Cirrincione Launches Her Online Cooking Classes

Press Releases Francesca Cirrincione Press Release

Francesca will be teaching traditional Italian recipes in English with an eye towards healthy eating and the use of aromatic herbs.

Rome, Italy, May 01, 2021 --(



About Francesca

Francesca’s first approach to cuisine was with her grandmother, their favorite game was to make handmade gnocchi. Growing up, around 10 years old, she completely fell in love with baking. Her parents had a summer house in Tuscany just above a pastry store, she used to spend there most of her time helping in little things but mostly, watching and learning a lot.



Francesca thinks that the creativity you use while you cook, reflects so much of who you are as a person and when you learn, the most important thing is to watch. This is why she created these online courses. The classes are both recorded and live so that she can also meet her audience during online live events.



Francesca's free ebook "Cooking with Aromatic Herbs. 10 easy and healthy appetizers" is available to download at https://aromatic-herbs-ebook.ck.page



Instagram account: francescacirrincione

0039 3383248823



www.francescacirrincione.it

Instagram: @francescacirrincione



