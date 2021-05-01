PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Francesca Cirrincione

The Italian Food Blogger Francesca Cirrincione Launches Her Online Cooking Classes


Francesca will be teaching traditional Italian recipes in English with an eye towards healthy eating and the use of aromatic herbs.

Rome, Italy, May 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Italian food blogger from Rome, Francesca Cirrincione, launches her online cooking classes in English for her International audience. She shares her Italian culinary traditions with a touch of creativity, a hint on healthy recipes and the use of aromatic herbs.

About Francesca
Francesca’s first approach to cuisine was with her grandmother, their favorite game was to make handmade gnocchi. Growing up, around 10 years old, she completely fell in love with baking. Her parents had a summer house in Tuscany just above a pastry store, she used to spend there most of her time helping in little things but mostly, watching and learning a lot.

Francesca thinks that the creativity you use while you cook, reflects so much of who you are as a person and when you learn, the most important thing is to watch. This is why she created these online courses. The classes are both recorded and live so that she can also meet her audience during online live events.

Francesca's free ebook "Cooking with Aromatic Herbs. 10 easy and healthy appetizers" is available to download at https://aromatic-herbs-ebook.ck.page

Instagram account: francescacirrincione
Facebook page: Francesca Cirrincione
Contact Information
Francesca Cirrincione
0039 3383248823
Contact
www.francescacirrincione.it
Instagram: @francescacirrincione

