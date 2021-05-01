Angular Training Announces a New Angular Certification

Press Releases Angular Training Press Release

Beginners can now validate their skills as an Angular Developer.

Being a skilled Angular developer can open up a host of career paths to venture into, including roles like front-end developer, software engineer, and software architect. The purpose of the certification exam is to help people showcase their skills and shine on the job market, which means that the test is definitely not intended to be an easy one.



The level 1 certification is a 25-minute long test with 50 questions on Angular, TypeScript, and JavaScript. A score of at least 70% is required to pass.



Last year, Angular Training also launched a certification for seasoned Angular developers, now known as level 2 certification.



The level 2 certification is a three-step process:



1. An online test: A 25-minute long test with 50 questions on Angular, TypeScript, and JavaScript. A score of at least 70% is required to move on to the next step of the certification process.

2. Application coding: You get to build a small Angular application following a given specification.

3. Video interview: During the final video interview, the application that you build in step #2 is reviewed by an Angular expert. The goal is to discuss the architecture of your application for a maximum of 20 minutes.



More information about the different certification options is available at https://www.angulartraining.com/angular-certification.html



About Angular Training: AngularTraining.com teaches Angular all over the world, on-site at your office. Angular Training also provides remote consulting, mentoring & training options. It is headed by Alain Chautard who is Google Developer Expert in Web Technologies / Angular / Google Maps. His daily mission is to help development teams get started and become fluent with Angular. Alain has taught Angular and web development on all continents and is a frequent conference speaker to major events such as ng-conf, Angular Connect, and Angular Mix.

