Mindworks Hypnosis Receives 2021 Best of Bellevue Award for Hypnotherapy

Connie Brannan's Mindworks Hypnosis & NLP has been awarded 2021 Best of Bellevue in the "Hypnotherapy" category by the Bellevue Award Program.

Each year, the Bellevue Award Program identifies companies of exceptional success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Bellevue area a great place to live, work and play.



Co-owner of Mindworks Hypnosis, Connie Brannan, CHt, Clinical Hypnotherapist and Licensed Trainer of NLP® says: "We know the power of hypnosis for positive changes! We live it. Michael and I have been helping improve lives for 14 years now. We help in the realm of weight loss and beyond, from smoking cessation to stress release to sports enhancement to pain management.



"Hypnosis is an art, each hypnotist has a different protocol, skill set, creativity, and even sense of professionalism. Michael and I are members of the National Guild of Hypnotists, the world's largest professional organization for hypnotherapists, and we have a written code of ethics. We respect the individuality of our clients and offer a customized experience in a professional and safe environment. We also adhere to a code of ethics as an A+ rated Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau."



The Bellevue Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Bellevue area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate long-term value.



Connie Brannan, CHt.

425-564-8608



http://www.mindworkshypnosis.net



