Press Releases Tier5 Press Release

Receive press releases from Tier5: By Email RSS Feeds: Tier5 Gives 100% of the Growth Credit to Organic Lead Generation Platforms

Kolkata based software company has a net valuation of twelve million dollars.

Kolkata, India, May 03, 2021 --(



The company started its journey in 2016, without any external help. Ms. Aunkita Nandi, Managing Director, a software engineer, co-founded Tier5 with Mr. Jon Vaughn, who is also the CEO of the company. During the initial days, Tier5 solely depended on organic lead generation activities in different social media platforms. This activity gave them the leads required and the company gradually moved towards the path of growth.



Speaking on the topic, Ms. Aunkita Nandi, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Tier5 said, “We owe wherever our company today is, to the social media. We started Tier5 only with the courage to take up the challenge of creating new, cost effective and innovative software. In order to generate leads, we used to come live from our profiles explaining the products we made. Gradually, we connected with the interested people and today we have an extended family of more than 15000 happy customers. This has been a 100% organic process for us and we are extremely happy with the outcome.”



Tier5 has 21 software products that are used worldwide and 8 more products that would be launched shortly. Kolkata, India, May 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Tier5, Kolkata based Software Development Company with a global presence, gave 100% credit for their growth to organic lead generation activities of different social media platforms. Tier5 is considered to be the first ever community owned and operated software development firm. The company specializes in making innovative and user-friendly products that enable the business owners to attain more clients and grow their business simultaneously.The company started its journey in 2016, without any external help. Ms. Aunkita Nandi, Managing Director, a software engineer, co-founded Tier5 with Mr. Jon Vaughn, who is also the CEO of the company. During the initial days, Tier5 solely depended on organic lead generation activities in different social media platforms. This activity gave them the leads required and the company gradually moved towards the path of growth.Speaking on the topic, Ms. Aunkita Nandi, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Tier5 said, “We owe wherever our company today is, to the social media. We started Tier5 only with the courage to take up the challenge of creating new, cost effective and innovative software. In order to generate leads, we used to come live from our profiles explaining the products we made. Gradually, we connected with the interested people and today we have an extended family of more than 15000 happy customers. This has been a 100% organic process for us and we are extremely happy with the outcome.”Tier5 has 21 software products that are used worldwide and 8 more products that would be launched shortly. Contact Information Tier5

Rupanwita Roy

801-713-2128



www.tier5.in



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tier5