Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Latest Updates from the French DGA on the Jaguar EBRC Presented at Future Armoured Vehicle Power Systems 2021 Conference

SMi reports: The French DGA and CTA International to give detailed insight into the capabilities of the new French light cavalry vehicle, Jaguar, at the event in September.

London, United Kingdom, May 02, 2021 --(



Furthermore, attendees will hear technical briefings from top industry vendors including CTA International, BAE Systems Hägglunds and FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S.



Interested parties can register for the conference at £499 for military and government personnel and just £999 for commercial organisations on http://www.fav-ws.com/pr4.



In recent news, it was announced that the French DGA conducted mobility and weapon tests with the new Jaguar 6x6 armored vehicle for the French Army. With plans to acquire 300 Jaguars for the French Army, since last December, the DGA continues to test the Jaguar EBRC including all-terrain trials and weapon firing tests using the 40mm cannon.



Attendees will receive a detailed insight into the capabilities of the new French light cavalry vehicle, Jaguar, and how the 40mm cased ammunitions benefits a medium weight vehicle at this year’s Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems conference. Featured presentations include:



In a joint presentation, Captain Thomas Zundel, Technical Manager JAGUAR, and Mr Florian Wiss, Technical Manager 40 CTCA and JAGUAR Lethality Manager from DGA Land Systems, will be presenting on “A Technical Assessment of the EBRC JAGUAR Integrated Weapon Systems Capabilities,” covering:



- Overview of the French Army’s new Armoured Reconnaissance and Combat Vehicle, the JAGUAR EBRC

- Working with allied nations on the development and trials of the CTAS 40mm cannon

- Integrating missile launch capabilities for greater range and anti-tank capabilities for enhanced survivability

- Addressing the balance between mobility and lethality



Mr Pierre Magnan, Head of Engineering, CTA International, will be presenting on “Technical Updates on the 40 mm Cased Telescoped Armament System (40 CTAS) and its Advantages for Future AFVs,” discussing:



- Advantages of the 40mm Cased Telescoped Armament System (CTAS) for infantry fighting and close combat engagements

- Upgrading and developing new ammunition (A3B-T, APFSDS-T, GPR-PD-T) increase lethality and reduce the number of rounds for an effective target kill

- Integrating the 40 CTAS into the French JAGUAR Armoured Reconnaissance Vehicle programme and the British AJAX and WARRIOR IFV programmes



The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda are available at http://www.fav-ws.com/pr4.



Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems

2nd and 3rd June 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsored by John Cockerill



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



*Source: armyrecognition.com



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, May 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group’s Future Armoured Vehicle Weapon Systems conference, which is taking place virtually on 2nd and 3rd June 2021, specialises in next generation armoured vehicle weapon systems, featuring comprehensive presentations on platforms such as the Ajax, Challenger 2, Dragón, Jaguar, Boxer, Carmel FCV, CV90 plus many more.Furthermore, attendees will hear technical briefings from top industry vendors including CTA International, BAE Systems Hägglunds and FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S.Interested parties can register for the conference at £499 for military and government personnel and just £999 for commercial organisations on http://www.fav-ws.com/pr4.In recent news, it was announced that the French DGA conducted mobility and weapon tests with the new Jaguar 6x6 armored vehicle for the French Army. With plans to acquire 300 Jaguars for the French Army, since last December, the DGA continues to test the Jaguar EBRC including all-terrain trials and weapon firing tests using the 40mm cannon.Attendees will receive a detailed insight into the capabilities of the new French light cavalry vehicle, Jaguar, and how the 40mm cased ammunitions benefits a medium weight vehicle at this year’s Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems conference. Featured presentations include:In a joint presentation, Captain Thomas Zundel, Technical Manager JAGUAR, and Mr Florian Wiss, Technical Manager 40 CTCA and JAGUAR Lethality Manager from DGA Land Systems, will be presenting on “A Technical Assessment of the EBRC JAGUAR Integrated Weapon Systems Capabilities,” covering:- Overview of the French Army’s new Armoured Reconnaissance and Combat Vehicle, the JAGUAR EBRC- Working with allied nations on the development and trials of the CTAS 40mm cannon- Integrating missile launch capabilities for greater range and anti-tank capabilities for enhanced survivability- Addressing the balance between mobility and lethalityMr Pierre Magnan, Head of Engineering, CTA International, will be presenting on “Technical Updates on the 40 mm Cased Telescoped Armament System (40 CTAS) and its Advantages for Future AFVs,” discussing:- Advantages of the 40mm Cased Telescoped Armament System (CTAS) for infantry fighting and close combat engagements- Upgrading and developing new ammunition (A3B-T, APFSDS-T, GPR-PD-T) increase lethality and reduce the number of rounds for an effective target kill- Integrating the 40 CTAS into the French JAGUAR Armoured Reconnaissance Vehicle programme and the British AJAX and WARRIOR IFV programmesThe full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda are available at http://www.fav-ws.com/pr4.Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems2nd and 3rd June 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsored by John CockerillSMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk*Source: armyrecognition.comAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.fav-ws.com/pr4



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend