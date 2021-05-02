PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Protocol Bot Launched to Guide Medical Professionals for Treatment of COVID-19


A chat bot to take medical professionals through the process of investigation and treatment of COVID-19 was launched by Sapio Smart Healthcare, a division of Sapio Analytics, a government advisory firm that works with the Government of India and advises ICMR committees.

New Delhi, India, May 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Sapio Smart Healthcare has released a protocol bot for doctors and healthcare professionals, as a guiding and training tool for the protocol to be followed during the investigation and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Being a dynamic chat bot, it updates itself based on new guidelines issued by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), making sure doctors remain updated on the latest protocols.

"It is seen that cases are increasing in smaller towns of India, and there has been reports of shortage of resources in different parts of the country. With limited resources and the spread of COVID-19 in the interiors of the country, the need to provide the right message to doctors and other healthcare professionals in the regions is at the highest," says Ashwin Srivastava, CEO of Sapio Analytics.

Developed by a team from Sapio Smart Healthcare, led by data scientist Vishesh Kocchar and associated medical professionals, the bot has been submitted to Government of India bodies for distribution to government affiliated doctors and is currently in use by more than 100 centres. The bot has also been submitted to countries such as Cambodia, owing to the increasing number of COVID cases in these nations.

"It is expected that doctors shall use it for initial guidance in following the protocols leading to they getting trained in the process. Protocols when conveyed in a chat bot format do the additional job of training the medical professionals while helping ease out confusions during such troubled times," adds Srivastava.

The bot is available on cprotocol.org/india
Contact Information
Rishi Raj (Sapio Smart Healthcare)
+919969046732
Contact

