Joyful Classrooms Launches Book, Online Courses to Help Teachers Thrive in the New Normal

Former English teacher releases her first book, "Lessons in Joy: The Journey to Save the Sacred Teaching Practice and Heal Our Hearts Along the Way."

Sacramento, CA, May 03, 2021 --



These initiatives come right as teachers are crashing from what many will agree has been the hardest year of their careers having to completely rethink teaching techniques for remote learning settings. The launch aims to help teachers heal, guide them on a journey toward a supportive teaching community, and provide them with the resources necessary to inspire a joyful, effective, and leadership-driven teaching environment. These tools will give educators around the globe strength in their personal development, relationships, and classroom best-practices.



Brittany’s vision is to change the world one classroom at a time. She has been an English teacher and instructional coach for over 15 years. Since founding Joyful Classrooms in 2016, Brittany has strived to build a community of Joyers. Joyers are individuals who are “Authentically Connected,” “Learning Obsessed,” and “Team Interdependent” within their teaching professions. Joyful Classrooms has released its book, audiobook, and online course in order to give stressed-out teachers guidance to help save their practice, transform their lives and the lives of their students -- and heal their hearts.



“Brittany Cufaude and I have been colleagues for 14 years. She has a wild spirit that is a marvel to behold. She is creative, fearless, wise, and tenacious -- and she uses those forces to transform the lives she touches. Brittany taught me how to be a collaborative partner and how to use both passion and hard work to do what is right for students and teachers. I will also call her a visionary: She has always been ahead of the rest of us in seeing what needs to be done.” - Lynn Blodgett, Assistant Principal, FCUSD



Brittany has been featured on Fox 40, EdCircuit.com, Authority Magazine. Lessons in Joy: The Journey to Save Our Sacred Teaching Practice and Heal Our Hearts Along the Way can be purchased on Amazon.com.



Joyful Classrooms is an educational business committed to achieving equity in education and closing the achievement gap. Founded in 2016, Joyful Classrooms was designed to heal teachers and provide the best teacher resources to make the classroom joyful again.



