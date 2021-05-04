Press Releases Science of Spirituality Press Release

Receive press releases from Science of Spirituality: By Email RSS Feeds: Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission/Science of Spirituality Partners with Delhi Government to Convert Conference Venue to 1000-Bed COVID Care Center

Lisle, IL, May 04, 2021 --(



The COVID situation in India is critical. The Delhi government reached out to the United Nations’ non-government organizations (NGOs) to partner with them in providing assistance for desperately needed help and relief, and Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission/Science of Spirituality responded immediately.



The health minister of Delhi, AAP Satyendar Jain, along with other senior officials, toured Darshan Dham, working with the SKRM leadership to plan the conversion. Delhi government agencies together with hundreds of volunteers from Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission are working ‘round the clock to complete the many tasks required to get the new COVID Care Center operational as quickly as possible.



Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission/Science of Spirituality (SKRM/SOS) is a worldwide spiritual organization dedicated to transforming lives through meditation, under the guidance of Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj. Known as Science of Spirituality in the West, with an International Meditation Center in the Chicago area, the organization is called Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission in India, with headquarters in Delhi. Their contributions will help provide medical care to those in need, regardless of race or creed.



In keeping with the organization’s dedication to service, over the past year, volunteers throughout the 300-plus centers across India have been working tirelessly, distributing essential supplies and food boxes to the homeless and needy. The Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center in the United States, working in partnership with other charitable groups, has distributed over two tons of vegetarian food to those in need, in addition to raising funds for national and international COVID relief efforts. As Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj says: “True selfless service encompasses helping more than our own physical family; it includes all humanity.”



Follow the complete story at Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission/Science of Spirituality Converts Its Conference Facility in India to a COVID Care Center | Science of Spirituality (sos.org)



For more information about Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj or Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission/Science of Spirituality, visit www.sos.org. Lisle, IL, May 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Science of Spirituality (SOS) headquartered in Lisle, Illinois, through its sister organization in India, Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission (SKRM), is working with the Delhi government to convert its large conference facility, Darshan Dham, located in Burari, New Delhi, to a 1000 bed COVID Care center. The facility will house 1000 beds with access to oxygen, doctors’ offices, bathrooms, kitchen facilities, and parking areas.The COVID situation in India is critical. The Delhi government reached out to the United Nations’ non-government organizations (NGOs) to partner with them in providing assistance for desperately needed help and relief, and Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission/Science of Spirituality responded immediately.The health minister of Delhi, AAP Satyendar Jain, along with other senior officials, toured Darshan Dham, working with the SKRM leadership to plan the conversion. Delhi government agencies together with hundreds of volunteers from Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission are working ‘round the clock to complete the many tasks required to get the new COVID Care Center operational as quickly as possible.Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission/Science of Spirituality (SKRM/SOS) is a worldwide spiritual organization dedicated to transforming lives through meditation, under the guidance of Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj. Known as Science of Spirituality in the West, with an International Meditation Center in the Chicago area, the organization is called Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission in India, with headquarters in Delhi. Their contributions will help provide medical care to those in need, regardless of race or creed.In keeping with the organization’s dedication to service, over the past year, volunteers throughout the 300-plus centers across India have been working tirelessly, distributing essential supplies and food boxes to the homeless and needy. The Science of Spirituality International Meditation Center in the United States, working in partnership with other charitable groups, has distributed over two tons of vegetarian food to those in need, in addition to raising funds for national and international COVID relief efforts. As Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj says: “True selfless service encompasses helping more than our own physical family; it includes all humanity.”Follow the complete story at Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission/Science of Spirituality Converts Its Conference Facility in India to a COVID Care Center | Science of Spirituality (sos.org)For more information about Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj or Sawan Kirpal Ruhani Mission/Science of Spirituality, visit www.sos.org. Contact Information Science of Spirituality

Jonathan Kruger

630-955-1200



www.sos.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Science of Spirituality