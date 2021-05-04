PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New Singapore Customer Experience Report Ranks E-Commerce Retailers


run_frictionless benchmarked the customer experience of three e-commerce stores in Singapore. Discover why retail store Little Nyonya ran frictionless.

singapore, Singapore, May 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- During a friction test conducted in late 2020, run_frictionless measured one customer’s experience shopping for contemporary ethnic wear from Singapore.

Three companies in Singapore were friction tested including Little Nyonya Batik, Utopia Apparel, and Yeo Mama. Of the three companies, Little Nyonya Batik presented the least amount of friction in the buying process, scoring a 3.4.

Little Nyonya was the friction leader and 30% more effective than its nearest rival, Yeo Mama.

The customer experience report suggests some customers like Priscilla Lee are unlikely to shop online from independent apparel stores. Retailers blocked Priscilla online and instead, insisted she come in-store. Priscilla couldn’t access their websites from her phone during her lunch breaks.

Read about this friction test and others like it here: https://runfrictionless.com/blog/ecommerce-customer-experience-report/
Contact Information
run_frictionless
Anthony Coundouris
+66 83 219 6443
Contact
https://runfrictionless.com/

