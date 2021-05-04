Press Releases run_frictionless Press Release

Receive press releases from run_frictionless: By Email RSS Feeds: New Singapore Customer Experience Report Ranks E-Commerce Retailers

run_frictionless benchmarked the customer experience of three e-commerce stores in Singapore. Discover why retail store Little Nyonya ran frictionless.

singapore, Singapore, May 04, 2021 --(



Three companies in Singapore were friction tested including Little Nyonya Batik, Utopia Apparel, and Yeo Mama. Of the three companies, Little Nyonya Batik presented the least amount of friction in the buying process, scoring a 3.4.



Little Nyonya was the friction leader and 30% more effective than its nearest rival, Yeo Mama.



The customer experience report suggests some customers like Priscilla Lee are unlikely to shop online from independent apparel stores. Retailers blocked Priscilla online and instead, insisted she come in-store. Priscilla couldn’t access their websites from her phone during her lunch breaks.



Read about this friction test and others like it here: https://runfrictionless.com/blog/ecommerce-customer-experience-report/ singapore, Singapore, May 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- During a friction test conducted in late 2020, run_frictionless measured one customer’s experience shopping for contemporary ethnic wear from Singapore.Three companies in Singapore were friction tested including Little Nyonya Batik, Utopia Apparel, and Yeo Mama. Of the three companies, Little Nyonya Batik presented the least amount of friction in the buying process, scoring a 3.4.Little Nyonya was the friction leader and 30% more effective than its nearest rival, Yeo Mama.The customer experience report suggests some customers like Priscilla Lee are unlikely to shop online from independent apparel stores. Retailers blocked Priscilla online and instead, insisted she come in-store. Priscilla couldn’t access their websites from her phone during her lunch breaks.Read about this friction test and others like it here: https://runfrictionless.com/blog/ecommerce-customer-experience-report/ Contact Information run_frictionless

Anthony Coundouris

+66 83 219 6443



https://runfrictionless.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from run_frictionless