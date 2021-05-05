The Groesbeck Group Takes Another Step Toward Becoming Carbon Neutral

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The Groesbeck Group Press Release

Anacortes, WA, May 05, 2021 --(



“Most of us grew up in the NW, so we committed to minimizing our impact on the environment. We became an almost paperless company several years ago; we recycle, we repurpose, we collect items and donate,” stated Branch Manager and Co-Owner Jean Groesbeck. “Since COVID, much of our business has become virtual, which allowed us to dramatically reduce the number of miles we drive but moving to a digital world has forced us to increase our use of electricity and the number of electronics we use to run our business. This is a way that we can help neutralize that impact and keep this beautiful area pristine for future generations.”



Normally, the first step of the certification process is to engage a qualified third-party organization to perform Greenhouse Gases accounting report through an ISO-compliant Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of the products or service industry that meets the current GRI Greenhouse Gas Protocol, ISO 14064, and ISO 14067, and/or PAS 2050:2011. But this process normally takes 3-6 months and may cost as much as $20,000.



By joining the Certified Carbonfree® Products Program, companies realize production and manufacturing cost savings and emissions reductions by using the data collected from other companies and applying it to the size of their company, the industry, and the way they do business.



After the LCA and GHG accounting report is completed, it is submitted to Carbonfund.org for review and approval.



“All of us are very socially responsible and donate both time and money to organizations to help the environment, our neighbors, children around the world, and animals. We are thrilled to be able to add this to the list of the way we give back.”



The funds donated by the Groesbeck Group will go to The Lower Mississippi Alluvial Valley Reforestation Initiative aims to reforest at least one million acres throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, and Illinois. Considered North America’s rainforest, this region is a vital habitat for migratory birds and numerous plant and animal species. The project will also sequester CO2 emissions. Previously encompassing 22 million acres of temperate forest, the region now holds only four million acres of unfarmed forestland.



Environmental Benefits



Mitigates climate change

Restores watershed alongside Mississippi River

Reduces soil erosion

Restores wildlife habitat



Taby Perron

360-899-5027



thegroesbeckgroup.com



