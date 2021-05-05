Supporting Greater Energy Efficiency, Resiliency, Affordability and Environmental Sustainability at DSI’s 3rd DoD Energy & Power Summit

Press Releases Defense Strategies Institute Press Release

Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802. Alexandria, VA, May 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 3rd Annual DoD Energy & Power Summit occurring this July 14th & 15th in Alexandria, VA. This year’s Summit will focus on the technologies and policies necessary to support greater energy efficiency, resiliency, affordability, and environmental sustainability for the Department of Defense, highlighting this year’s theme “Powering the Future Force Through Resilient, Efficient and Sustainable Energy.”As military technology continues to rapidly develop the power needs and supporting infrastructure of these systems evolves and grows as well; from modern weapon systems and dismounted Solider Systems to more agile expeditionary basing and enhanced energy resiliency of installations. This Summit will highlight the technologies and policies urgently needed to guarantee that American forces will have the power needed to complete any mission, anytime, anywhere.The 2021 DoD Energy & Power Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:- LTG Jason Evans, USA, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9, HQDA- Jennifer Miller, SES, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, IE&E- Jack Surash, SES, Senior Official Performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary of the Army, IE&E- BrigGen Jimmy Canlas, USAF, Commander, DLA Energy- Peter Lynch, P.E., SES, Assistant Commander for Public Work, NAVFAC- Reginald Thomas, Deputy Director, E2O, USMCTopics to be covered at the Summit Include:- Strategic updates impacting energy and power systems and overall Master Planning from recently published Installation and Energy Strategies from Army, Navy and Air Force- Providing the power and energy needs to support the Marine Corps Force Design 2030, including the future of the Marine Littoral Regiment- Increasing renewables, storage, and onsite generation to support installation energy assurance, resilience and sustainability.- Energy scavenging technologies to passively power equipment and charge batteries for individuals and small units- Powering advanced technologies including weapon systems, sensors, and radars ashore and afloat- EVs for tactical and non-tactical applications in DoDDSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Monica McKenzie at mckenzie@dsigroup.org, 917-435-1266.In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 3rd DoD Energy & Power Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://power.dsigroup.org/.Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802. Contact Information Defense Strategies Institute

