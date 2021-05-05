Preferred Systems Solutions (PSS) is Now Solerity

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Solerity, Inc. Press Release

Effective May 4, 2021, PSS and its subsidiaries are now Solerity, Inc.

Effective May 4, 2021, PSS and its subsidiaries are now Solerity. The company is comprised of several very successful Information Technology (IT) companies that have been operating as individual entities since 1998. The time is right to bring these entities together as one highly focused entity performing under a unified vision and mission. Integration has the added benefit of generating positive energy for our employees and other stakeholders as well as stimulating growth. The formal Rebranding launch will occur at Solerity headquarters in Reston, Virginia and at their satellite office in O'Fallon, Illinois.At Solerity, their vision is to harness the power of tomorrow's technology to accelerate National Security today. Their mission is to deliver innovative solutions by identifying and resolving their customers' complex problems utilizing proven engineering principles, mature technologies, and optimized business processes that adapt to a rapidly changing operational and technical environment. They believe the Solerity brand signifies both."Solerity signifies everything that our team stands for and provides a platform to expand our solutions set as one team. We are transforming from a team of individual contributors/entities to a strong, unified, and focused organization with the talent and solutions to tackle our most pressing National Security issues." -Babs Doherty, President and CEOSolerity's unique company name and brand design represent our commitment to our vision, mission, and company culture. Their logo begins with a special "S" that emphasizes their dedication of "Speed to Mission" and is punctuated with a powerful and enduring symbol of movement and progress. The name Solerity is a melding of "sol," the prefix of solution, and "celerity," from the Latin "celer" meaning swift or speedy. The red, white, and blue colors in the company logo reflect the company's focus on government and National Security solutions."Solerity reflects the company's commitment to its customers' mission critical work both in choice of name and brand identity. Our unified company will continue its commitment to innovation and development of sophisticated offerings to meet an increasing array of challenges." – Jeffrey Mark, Partner, CM Equity PartnersAbout SoleritySolerity, Inc. previously known as Preferred Systems Solutions, Inc. , provides program and acquisition management, financial consulting, engineering and technical services, mobile applications, high-performance computing (HPC), cloud migration, and data analytics support services to the Intelligence Community (IC), Civilian (FBI, DHS, GSA, NIH, etc.) and Defense (U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, DLA, USTRANSCOM, etc.) markets. For more information, visit https://www.solerity.com or email marketing@solerity.com.About CM Equity Partners (CMEP)CMEP is a private equity firm based in New York, NY that focuses on the federal professional services and aerospace and defense industries. Since its founding in 1992, CMEP has made more than 55 acquisitions and investments in the federal professional services sector. CMEP's team brings an active and collaborative management approach to its investments by partnering with management teams, developing long-term strategic plans, and supporting the re-investment of profits to grow and broaden a company's revenue base and capabilities. Additional information about CMEP is available at https://www.cmequity.com.

