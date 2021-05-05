Bright Graphic Design Creates Marketing Campaign to Support Small Business in the Upstate

Press Releases Bright Graphic Design Press Release

To celebrate National Small Business Week, business owners get free digital marketing tool.

Greenville, SC, May 05, 2021 --(



“At Bright, we’re all about connections, so this campaign aims to connect small, local businesses to customers in a meaningful way. It also provides small businesses with a free tool to increase their brand awareness in digital platforms,” said Clarissa Gainey, Creative Director and Founder of Bright.



A study from NielsenIQ shows that approximately 50%-60% of U.S. shoppers who made their first e-commerce purchase between March and October in 2020 have already made a repeat purchase within the online channel. “More than ever, customers are shopping online, so, more than ever, small businesses must have a strong online presence grounded on solid digital marketing strategies,” said Roberta Silva, Digital Marketer and Media Relations of Bright.



Bright is doing their part in helping small businesses in the Upstate gain visibility and social media engagement. Now, they’re calling out people to do the same. People can download the free poster and stickers from their website (www.BrightGraphicDesign.com) and tag their favorite small businesses when they share the stickers in their your social media. If you own a business, email them your logo at Hello@BrightGraphicDesign.com by May 31, along with the name of the city you want in your sticker, so they can customize one for you for free.



Roberta Silva

(864) 601-0102



https://www.brightgraphicdesign.com/



