Jillie Johnston, Worthiness Coach, to Appear on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace on May 12th, 2021 at 12 p.m. PST

Worthiness Coach, Speaker, Joy Spreader, and podcast host of The Worthiness Mindset Podcast, Jillie Johnston, to be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace on May 12th, 2021. GOLDen Sessions is weekly program inside GOLDen Business Excelerator, an inclusive group created by doc.Peace for transformation seekers and high-achievers to make success inevitable.

San Diego, CA, May 10, 2021 --(



On May 12th, 2021 Johnston will be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace sharing 5 Steps on How to Step into your Worthiness as a Wealth Magnet.



“You've always been enough to have anything you desire,” says Johnston. “Now it's time to see it, find it, and claim it."



GOLDen Sessions was designed by doc.Peace to:

- Connect transformation seekers and high-achievers

- Empower confidence of wellness experts to clearly define and align with their purpose

- Hold space for daring conversations about the pursuit of dreams

- Equip transformation seekers with knowledge and business strategies to make their success inevitable

- And much, much more



To learn more about GOLDen Sessions, join this free community of transformation seekers and high-achievers, and acquire access to trainings on mindset empowerment and business strategies, please visit here: bit.ly/joindocpeace.



To connect with featured guest, Jillie Johnston, visit @jilliejohnstoncoaching on IG or www.jilliejohnston.com.



About doc.Peace

Dr. Peace Uche is doc.PEACE, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, Empowerment Guru and Radio Show Personality who has guided hundreds of individuals in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.



Get it going: doc.PEACE’s helps ambitious wellness professionals leverage their creativity to craft a life of time & location freedom making $10K a month (or more) doing what they love through these five GOLDen principles: Calibration, Creation, Connection, Community, and Collaboration.



doc.PEACE envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive." Connect with doc.PEACE via her IG @doc.PEACE and grab doses of inspiration to empower confidence and get it going towards individual soul purpose at docPeaceofMind.com.



