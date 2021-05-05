Reg.A Funding Group Publishes Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Website Resource to Create and Market SPACs

Press Releases Reg.A Funding Group Press Release

With talent, experience, industry contacts, and know-how to make the SPAC process simple, quick, and hassle-free, the Reg.A Funding Group is making a big impact in the SPAC industry.

In simple terms, a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) raises capital through an initial public offering (IPO) for the purpose of acquiring an existing operating company. Subsequently, an operating company can merge with (or be acquired by) the publicly traded SPAC and become a listed company in lieu of executing its own IPO. This is why so many SPACs are being created in today’s business climate.



Said Reg.A Funding Group co-founder Ron Costa: "The popularity of SPACs is skyrocketing! That's why we have partnered up with some of the brightest minds in the industry to not only help create a SPAC, but also help pinpoint investment opportunities for SPACs to pursue. Our goal is to facilitate the entire SPAC process across multiple industries."



The new secure website can be found at https://www.SPACFormation.com. Interested parties are encouraged to schedule a no-obligation complementary consultation to better learn how the Reg.A Funding Group can be of help in any SPAC related endeavor.



About The Reg.A Funding Group:

Ron Costa

612-888-REGA



www.regamoney.com



