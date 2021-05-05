Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Rose Medical Center Press Release

Receive press releases from Rose Medical Center: By Email RSS Feeds: Rose Medical Center Named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health™ 100 Top Hospitals List for 14th Time

Denver, CO, May 05, 2021 --(



IBM Watson Health has identified the top hospitals from a rigorous evaluation of 3,134 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the U.S. The annual list recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. IBM Watson Health established the list to help identify best practices that may help other healthcare organizations achieve consistent, balanced, and sustainable high performance.



“Safe, high quality care combined with an excellent patient experience is our mission and at the forefront of every single interaction we have with our patients,” said Casey Guber, chief executive officer at Rose Medical Center. “Receiving this accolade for the 14th time is an honor for the Rose Team and we thank Fortune/IBM Watson for the continued recognition.”



This recognition demonstrates Rose Medical Center’s ongoing commitment to prioritize patient-centered care, particularly during this very disruptive and challenging time. According to IBM Watson Health, as compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators. These include survival rates, patient complications, healthcare associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency rooms, inpatient expenses, profitability, and ratings from patients.



“We are proud of all of the hospitals, health systems and their dedicated clinicians and staff included among the IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems,” said Irene Dankwa-Mullan, MD, MPH, Chief Health Equity Officer and Deputy Chief Health officer at IBM Watson Health. “These organizations demonstrate a relentless commitment to high value, patient-centered care and innovation and we applaud them for their dedication and achievements.”



About Rose Medical Center

Well known as a Denver institution and a 9th Avenue landmark since its founding in 1949, Rose Medical Center has earned its reputation as Denver's “Baby Hospital” while becoming a leader in comprehensive women's care, orthopedics and total joint replacement, heart and vascular care, weight-loss treatment, cancer care, surgical services, internal medicine and emergency care. Rose Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10.



We take great pride in hiring the best people to provide care for our patients and families. We are honored to have been named a Denver Post Top Workplace for the past six years in a row, a true badge of honor as the award is voted on by Rose employees as well as having been named a 100 Top Hospital® for 12 years running from IBM-Watson.



Rose Medical Center has been a proud part of the Denver community for 70 years, and the Rose employees, physicians, volunteers and the Rose Advisory Board share a deep commitment to giving back to that community. Rose contributes more than $250,000 to community organizations annually as directed by our staff, leaders and board.



With origins in Jewish teachings, traditions and community, Rose’s founders built this hospital to “serve the need of every creed.” By offering a high level of expertise and service across all disciplines, Rose is a destination hospital, attracting patients from throughout Colorado and around the world.



About the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® List

The Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list is determined using independent and objective research to analyze hospital performance. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals and health systems serve as a model of excellence for the industry.



About IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® Program

The IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals Program’s annual studies result in the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, Fortune/IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals list and IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems list. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals and health systems serve as a model of excellence for the industry.



About IBM Watson Health

Janelle Aune

303-359-6596



RoseMed.com



