Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Power Plate GULF Press Release

Receive press releases from Power Plate GULF: By Email RSS Feeds: Hollywood Star Mark Wahlberg Joins Power Plate as Key Stakeholder and Brand Ambassador

After 15 Years of Avid Personal Use, Film Star Takes Role of Leading Man for Vibration Training’s Leading Brand

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 06, 2021 --(



Highlighted by its ability to enhance and accelerate the benefits of conventional exercise, Power Plate’s unmatched PrecisionWave Technology™ allows users to move, feel and live better. It’s for these reasons that Wahlberg has utilized Power Plate products for so many years and has now officially joined the company.



With a diversified mix of products ranging from its gold-standard vibration plate models featuring the company’s PrecisionWave Technology, to its targeted vibration products such as the Roller, DualSphere and Pulse massage gun, Power Plate has been the dominant innovator and driving force for vibration training equipment and programming for more than 20 years.



"The fact that Power Plate has been relatively unknown for so long surprised me,” said Wahlberg. “I've been a satisfied customer for over a decade, so I decided to get involved in spreading awareness about their game-changing products."



Over the past two decades, Power Plate has entrenched itself amongst elite athletic trainers, medical and rehabilitation professionals for its diverse range of benefits, and the totally unique ability to serve the widest range of users, from top athletes and fitness professionals, to deconditioned, elderly or disabled populations. Power Plates are used by countless collegiate and professional sports teams, as well as elite trainers and cutting-edge wellness and rehabilitation clinics around the world.



While Wahlberg’s notoriety and reputation as a fitness icon will be a valuable engine for mainstream awareness, his role will go beyond merely investor and ambassador. He will also serve as an active consultant for ongoing strategy, product and programming development.



“It’s not often you have the opportunity to align with an individual who can impact every facet of a business, from personal investment and business strategy, to increasing brand awareness and credibility, yet that’s exactly what Mark brings to Power Plate. He’s a rare individual whose voice resonates with consumers on a truly global level,” said Lee Hillman, CEO Performance Health Systems. “Over the years, Power Plate and vibration training has been unequivocally validated by medical, academic and exercise science, and yet it remains a bit of a mystery to too many people. We believe Mark can play an invaluable role in changing that, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on board.”



For Wahlberg, Power Plate is the latest addition to an investment portfolio that includes other fitness-oriented brands and ventures that the actor discovered through his own personal use, including F45, a rapidly growing franchise of gyms focused on small-group functional training programs, Performance-Inspired, a provider of all-natural nutritional products and Municipal sport utility gear. The inherent synergies between these companies represent a host of potential strategic partnerships and mutually beneficial collaborations for Power Plate.



“Mark is so much more than a celebrity investor. He brings a deep understanding of fitness methodology, nutrition and business strategy,” said Hillman. “His involvement in our business carries with it an enormous array of possibilities, and we intend to explore them to the fullest.”



Power Plate with its PrecisionWave Technology is utilized and accepted by professional and collegiate sports teams and athletes, celebrities, major medical and rehabilitation centers, health and fitness professionals, leading health clubs and fitness and wellness enthusiasts around the world. To learn more about Power Plate products, programming and education, please visit PowerPlate.com. For the latest updates about Power Plate, follow @PowerPlateGulf / @PowerPlateIndia on Instagram and Facebook and @PowerPlateGulfandIndia on LinkedIn.



About Power Plate

Power Plate is owned, manufactured and distributed by Northbrook, Ill.-based Performance Health Systems LLC, a global company delivering advanced technology solutions through its health and wellness equipment. Power Plate utilizes innovative science and technology to enhance movement through vibration for accelerated health, fitness and wellbeing results to improve quality of life at any age. Using Power Plate is the innovative, timesaving and results-driven way to move better, feel better, and live better.



Media Contact GGC and India

Nelke van Aspert

Power Plate GULF / Power Plate INDIA

nelke@powerplategulf.com

nelke@powerplate.in

9714-313-2060 Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Power Plate®, the global leaders in whole body vibration training equipment and programming, today announced worldwide film star Mark Wahlberg has officially joined the company as both an investor in parent company, Performance Health Systems, and brand ambassador for Power Plate. One of the most fitness-oriented of Hollywood’s A-list leading men, Wahlberg has been a steadfast Power Plate user for 15 years, with vibration training playing a central role in his ongoing personal training and wellness-focused lifestyle.Highlighted by its ability to enhance and accelerate the benefits of conventional exercise, Power Plate’s unmatched PrecisionWave Technology™ allows users to move, feel and live better. It’s for these reasons that Wahlberg has utilized Power Plate products for so many years and has now officially joined the company.With a diversified mix of products ranging from its gold-standard vibration plate models featuring the company’s PrecisionWave Technology, to its targeted vibration products such as the Roller, DualSphere and Pulse massage gun, Power Plate has been the dominant innovator and driving force for vibration training equipment and programming for more than 20 years."The fact that Power Plate has been relatively unknown for so long surprised me,” said Wahlberg. “I've been a satisfied customer for over a decade, so I decided to get involved in spreading awareness about their game-changing products."Over the past two decades, Power Plate has entrenched itself amongst elite athletic trainers, medical and rehabilitation professionals for its diverse range of benefits, and the totally unique ability to serve the widest range of users, from top athletes and fitness professionals, to deconditioned, elderly or disabled populations. Power Plates are used by countless collegiate and professional sports teams, as well as elite trainers and cutting-edge wellness and rehabilitation clinics around the world.While Wahlberg’s notoriety and reputation as a fitness icon will be a valuable engine for mainstream awareness, his role will go beyond merely investor and ambassador. He will also serve as an active consultant for ongoing strategy, product and programming development.“It’s not often you have the opportunity to align with an individual who can impact every facet of a business, from personal investment and business strategy, to increasing brand awareness and credibility, yet that’s exactly what Mark brings to Power Plate. He’s a rare individual whose voice resonates with consumers on a truly global level,” said Lee Hillman, CEO Performance Health Systems. “Over the years, Power Plate and vibration training has been unequivocally validated by medical, academic and exercise science, and yet it remains a bit of a mystery to too many people. We believe Mark can play an invaluable role in changing that, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on board.”For Wahlberg, Power Plate is the latest addition to an investment portfolio that includes other fitness-oriented brands and ventures that the actor discovered through his own personal use, including F45, a rapidly growing franchise of gyms focused on small-group functional training programs, Performance-Inspired, a provider of all-natural nutritional products and Municipal sport utility gear. The inherent synergies between these companies represent a host of potential strategic partnerships and mutually beneficial collaborations for Power Plate.“Mark is so much more than a celebrity investor. He brings a deep understanding of fitness methodology, nutrition and business strategy,” said Hillman. “His involvement in our business carries with it an enormous array of possibilities, and we intend to explore them to the fullest.”Power Plate with its PrecisionWave Technology is utilized and accepted by professional and collegiate sports teams and athletes, celebrities, major medical and rehabilitation centers, health and fitness professionals, leading health clubs and fitness and wellness enthusiasts around the world. To learn more about Power Plate products, programming and education, please visit PowerPlate.com. For the latest updates about Power Plate, follow @PowerPlateGulf / @PowerPlateIndia on Instagram and Facebook and @PowerPlateGulfandIndia on LinkedIn.About Power PlatePower Plate is owned, manufactured and distributed by Northbrook, Ill.-based Performance Health Systems LLC, a global company delivering advanced technology solutions through its health and wellness equipment. Power Plate utilizes innovative science and technology to enhance movement through vibration for accelerated health, fitness and wellbeing results to improve quality of life at any age. Using Power Plate is the innovative, timesaving and results-driven way to move better, feel better, and live better.Media Contact GGC and IndiaNelke van AspertPower Plate GULF / Power Plate INDIAnelke@powerplategulf.comnelke@powerplate.in9714-313-2060 Contact Information Power Plate GULF

Nelke van Aspert

97143132060



www.powerplategulf.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Power Plate GULF Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend