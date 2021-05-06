Inbound Capital Helps NOLEO Successfully Raise Its Seed Funding for US Expansion

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Inbound Capital Press Release

London, United Kingdom, May 06, 2021 --(



Congratulations to NOLEO co-founders Nicolas Chery and Lucas Nanini for the smashing success of their seeding round.



With this important milestone, NOLEO has the means to accelerate its already fast growth in the US on its way to reshape the skincare industry for a better, non-toxic future.



Currently targeting the - $2bn U.S. diaper care market (baby wipes, baby lotions, diaper rash creams) with a disruptive, ESG-friendly approach, NOLEO helps reduce the number of products used for diaper change and remove babies' exposure to harmful chemicals altogether.



With only five ingredients and no hazardous chemicals, NOLEO’s 3-in-1 Diaper Care offers a safer and easier way to change diapers vs. comparable products from large HPC groups.



Thanks to its strategic investor approach and its efficient capacity to get NOLEO better known by international investors, Inbound Capital is proud to have contributed to this early success and looks forward to further collaborating with NOLEO in the future.



“Despite coming in a well advanced funding round, Inbound Capital was instrumental in bringing sound views and targeted investor introductions. While it could be seen as a stretch for a UK/Europe firm to advise a San Diego-based start-up, they showed their global ties by going beyond cross-Atlantic introductions - in this case trans-Pacific (key tickets, of strategic nature, came from Singapore). Like a SWAT team, they moved incredibly fast, while being on target for the purpose of our raise, introducing us to investors with aligned values and interests. We expect that the investors who joined us in this journey will add significant value to our business going well beyond the capital provided. We value and share the Inbound Capital team's partnership approach and we look forward to working and growing together along our journey.” - Nico & Lucas, NOLEO Co-Founders



“Inbound Capital is incredibly pleased to have contributed to this success for NOLEO, a precursor of many more to come. For our first US West Coast start-up, we could not hope of a better name. No wonder it appealed to our Asian-based investors as well. It’s onwards and upwards for NOLEO!” - David Chermont, CEO & Founder of Inbound Capital



About NOLEO



NOLEO creates organic skincare products, using only essential, natural, and safe ingredients. NOLEO’s flagship 3-in-1 diaper care product uses a custom 5-ingredient formula that cleans, soothes and protects with one product, replacing wipes, moisturizing lotion, and diaper rash cream. NOLEO also sells organic and biodegradable cotton wipes that make for easy clean-up. NOLEO is the only 3-in-1 Diaper Care product to be approved by reputable scientific organizations such as EWG, The Good Face Project, and Yuka. Visit www.noleocare.com for more information.



About Inbound Capital



Inbound Capital (www.inbound.capital) is an Investor Access Specialist for Start-ups and Small Caps (pre and post-IPO). Founded in 2015 and with its own regulatory licence, London-based Inbound Capital leverages its fundamental equity expertise as well as the international investor network of its team to provide strategic investor targeting to both its unlisted and listed clients.



Noemie Chermont

+33767699660



www.inbound.capital



