Zolo: Most Affordable Cities To Buy a House in Ontario

How can the average home buyer afford a home in Canada today? Zolo has created an in-depth guide to the most affordable cities in Ontario.

To offer clarity, Zolo created an in-depth guide highlighting the most affordable cities in Ontario, which is home to 39% of Canada's total population. Many down-sizers, first-time buyers, and move-on-uppers in Ontario are seeking an affordable home — but the question remains, where can I find an affordable home?



Zolo evaluated 200 cities and towns of varying sizes and considered the following elements when creating its list of the most affordable cities in Ontario:

● Affordability - Calculated in each city using the home-to-price ratio. This calculation helps determine how long it would take the average earner to pay off an average-priced home.

● Unemployment rates - Focusing on each city's current and potential economic health.

● Population growth - Based on Statistics Canada Census data. The assumption is that a higher growth rate supports more employment opportunities which makes it easier to find a job and buy a house.



For the purposes of this analysis, small cities are those with a population under 30,000, medium cities have a population between 30,000 and 100,000, and large cities have a population of over 100,000.



According to the data, these are the most affordable cities in Ontario by size:



Top 5 Most Affordable Large Cities in Ontario



Windsor

London

Barrie

Kanata

Guelph



Top 5 Most Affordable Medium Cities in Ontario



Sarnia

Thunder Bay

Sudbury

Stoney Creek

Sault Ste. Marie



Top 5 Most Affordable Small Cities in Ontario



Deep River

Rainy River

Smooth Rock Falls

Englehart

Marathon



Refer to this Zolo post to learn more about the figures (average home price, population, average household income, etc.), as well as the features of each city.



Crunching the numbers? One of the first steps is to learn how big of a mortgage you can afford, as well as the actual costs of owning a home.



Zolo is one of Canada's most popular and trusted national real estate marketplaces. Each month, over 10 million home shoppers use Zolo to level up the way they buy, sell, rent, finance, and learn about real estate.



