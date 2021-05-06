Jigsaw24 Accelerates Growth Plans with ServiceNow

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jigsaw24 Press Release

Nottingham, United Kingdom, May 06, 2021 --(



UK-based Jigsaw24 serves over 1,200 managed customers across enterprise, education institutions and public sector organisations. With ServiceNow’s CSM, Jigsaw24 adds significant capability to deliver enhanced services via customer web portal access, self-help tools and direct procurement of IT products and services.



David Dudman, Services Director at Jigsaw24, said: “Our move to ServiceNow is a foundation stone for the next stage of our transformation from product reseller to IT service-focused business. This will accelerate new customer acquisition and allows us to deepen our relationships with existing customers through new and extended services, whilst enhancing the outstanding customer service levels that Jigsaw24 is known for.”



Jordi Ferrer, Vice President and General Manager for UK & Ireland at ServiceNow, said: “We are incredibly proud to be supporting Jigsaw24 in its transformational journey. The ServiceNow platform makes work, work better for people, and we’re pleased that Jigsaw24 sees this as the perfect fit for its growth ambitions.”



Jigsaw24 worked with FlyForm, a leading UK-based ServiceNow partner, to implement its adoption of ServiceNow.



For more information about Jigsaw24, visit www.Jigsaw24.com



For more information contact Victoria Baxter on 07824 427 862 or Victoria.baxter@Jigsaw24.com



Notes to editors:



Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B IT solutions provider. With specialists across all industries, we help businesses, creatives, educational institutions and public sector organisations to improve their performance through better sustainable technology and expert services, support and sales. We are an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller and an Apple Authorised Education Specialist. We are also an Apple Premium Service Provider, a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency Partner, an Avid Elite Partner and hold top accreditations from leading manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more. We are committed to using technology to help our customers solve real-world problems and reduce their impact on the planet, delivering projects in an environmentally responsible way. We were founded in 1992 in Nottingham, ideally located to provide full nationwide coverage.



ServiceNow is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.



FlyForm (www.flyform.com) is an Elite ServiceNow partner, providing consultancy, implementation and managed services. Formed in late 2015, the group has seen CAGR in excess of 200% driven by a commitment to the four pillars of success:



Culture – Creating a supportive environment where employees feel valued



Quality – Taking pride in delivering high quality outcomes with products we truly believe in



Integrity – Always acting in alignment with our core values and being willing to have difficult conversations



