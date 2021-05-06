Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

NATO to Speak at Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021 in 2 Weeks

SMi Group Reports: Mr Robert Elvish of NATO Support & Procurement Agency (NSPA) will speak at FAVCEE 2021, convening in just two weeks’ time on 17th – 18th May 2021.

London, United Kingdom, May 06, 2021 --(



Interested parties can register for the conference at £499 for military and government personnel and £999 for commercial organisations at www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr6prcom.



The NSPA Air & Land Combat System programme provides acquisition and life cycle support solutions for Multinational Support Partnerships, including missiles, artillery systems, night vision and opto-electronics equipment, tactical unmanned aerial systems and armoured vehicles such as the LEOPARD, DINGO, Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) and the BOXER.



With this in mind, Mr Robert Elvish, Programme Manager, Air & Land Combat Systems, NATO Support & Procurement Agency (NSPA) will be presenting:



"An Overview of the NSPA Air & Land Combat System Programme" and covering:

- Other armoured platforms of the Air & Land Combat System Programme – Including the PzH2000 and the HIMARS

- Anti-armour missile systems – The SPIKE Missile

- Further procurement projects with the Central and Eastern European region

- Opportunities and challenges for the Demiliterization Program



Mr Elvish will be joined by a number of other expert speakers at this year's conference, including representatives from the following organisations:



Hungarian Defence Forces Command, Austrian MoD, John Cockerill Defense, German Army Headquarters, Lithuanian Armed Forces, Croatian Army, Slovenian Ministry of Defence, European Army Interoperability Centre – Finabel, Danish Armed Forces, Czech MoD, Estonian Defence Forces | US Army Europe, British MoD, ARTEC GmbH, OCCAR.



Convening in just two weeks this event will be an unparalleled regional platform for programme managers and experts from within the defence industry. The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda is available at www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr6prcom.



Gold Sponsor: John Cockerill

Sponsor: ARTEC



For sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021

17th – 18th May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Website: www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr6prcom



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr6prcom.



