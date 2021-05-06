Joyful Classrooms Founder’s First Book Ranks High in Business Education

Press Releases Joyful Classrooms Press Release

Brittany Cufaude's book, "Lessons in Joy: The Journey to Save Our Sacred Teaching Practice and Heal Our Hearts Along the Way," is already climbing the charts on Amazon.

Brittany's vision is to change the world one classroom at a time. She has been an English teacher and instructional coach for over 15 years. Since founding Joyful Classrooms in 2016, Brittany has strived to build a community of Joyers. Joyers are individuals who are "Authentically Connected," "Learning Obsessed," and "Team Interdependent" within their teaching professions. Joyful Classrooms has released its book, audiobook, and online course in order to give stressed-out teachers guidance to help save their practice, transform their lives and the lives of their students -- and heal their hearts.



Since its release only a few days ago, "Lessons in Joy" has ranked #3 in the business education category on Amazon. Although written for teachers, this book is an essential read for everyone, helping readers become authentic and autonomous, emotionally aware and attune, and much more. "Lessons in Joy" retails on Amazon for Kindle for $6.99 and paperback for $14.99.



"'Lessons in Joy' is a gift to our profession. Being in the practice for 10 years, I have learned some of these concepts but never has someone pulled them together so simply, wisely, and from the heart. I cried, I laughed, and I related. The author clearly gets teaching, teachers, and our reality. I highly recommend this book to all educators!" -- Tara O'Brien, teacher



Joyful Classrooms is an educational business committed to achieving equity in education and closing the achievement gap. Founded in 2016, Joyful Classrooms was designed to heal teachers and provide the best teacher resources to make the classroom joyful again. Brittany has been featured on Fox 40, EdCircuit.com, and Authority Magazine.



If you would like more information please call Erin Schultz at 631-405-9904, email ees2139@gmail.com, and find more information at https://joyfulclassrooms.com/lessons-in-joy-book/ Sacramento, CA, May 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Brittany Cufaude, founder of Joyful Classrooms LLC, released her book, audiobook, and a free, self-paced online course on May 1 to a successful live online launch party. In the book, “Lessons in Joy: The Journey to Save Our Sacred Teaching Practice and Heal Our Hearts Along the Way,” Brittany gently supports teachers in opening up their hearts, rolling up their sleeves, and partnering with a compassionate community to better serve the children whose lives depend on it. These initiatives come right as teachers are crashing from what many will agree has been the hardest year of their careers having to completely rethink teaching techniques for remote learning settings.Brittany’s vision is to change the world one classroom at a time. She has been an English teacher and instructional coach for over 15 years. Since founding Joyful Classrooms in 2016, Brittany has strived to build a community of Joyers. Joyers are individuals who are “Authentically Connected,” “Learning Obsessed,” and “Team Interdependent” within their teaching professions. Joyful Classrooms has released its book, audiobook, and online course in order to give stressed-out teachers guidance to help save their practice, transform their lives and the lives of their students -- and heal their hearts.Since its release only a few days ago, "Lessons in Joy" has ranked #3 in the business education category on Amazon. Although written for teachers, this book is an essential read for everyone, helping readers become authentic and autonomous, emotionally aware and attune, and much more. "Lessons in Joy" retails on Amazon for Kindle for $6.99 and paperback for $14.99.“'Lessons in Joy' is a gift to our profession. Being in the practice for 10 years, I have learned some of these concepts but never has someone pulled them together so simply, wisely, and from the heart. I cried, I laughed, and I related. The author clearly gets teaching, teachers, and our reality. I highly recommend this book to all educators!” -- Tara O'Brien, teacherJoyful ClassroomsJoyful Classrooms is an educational business committed to achieving equity in education and closing the achievement gap. Founded in 2016, Joyful Classrooms was designed to heal teachers and provide the best teacher resources to make the classroom joyful again. Brittany has been featured on Fox 40, EdCircuit.com, and Authority Magazine.If you would like more information please call Erin Schultz at 631-405-9904, email ees2139@gmail.com, and find more information at https://joyfulclassrooms.com/lessons-in-joy-book/ Contact Information Joyful Classrooms

