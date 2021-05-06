TechFlow’s EMI Services Wins Base Operations Support Contract at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Valued at Over $60M

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TechFlow Press Release

San Diego, CA, May 06, 2021 --(



Under the terms of this contract, DSC-EMI will provide various base operations support service functions including inspection, maintenance and repair of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration systems, chillers and cooling tower systems; fire protection systems; recycled materials processing and handling equipment; hangar door systems; portable generators and light towers; soft water systems; photovoltaic systems; and transformer stations.



“EMI and our experienced partner, DSC, have a strong reputation for providing quality services. Maintaining facilities for our men and women in uniform is a responsibility that we take seriously. We look forward to partnering with NAVFAC SW to ensure the US Marine Corps and other tenant units on MCB Camp Pendleton receive superior base operations support,” said Anthony Aquino, President of TechFlow’s EMI Services.



“DSC’s record of providing impeccable service for over fifteen years involves the simple formula of hiring the best professionals and providing them with the latest tools and equipment to succeed. We look forward to applying the same process we use at MCLB Albany and with EMI at MCB Camp Lejeune to provide the most professional and responsive services to MCB Camp Pendleton,” said Steve Malone, President and Owner of DSC, Inc.



For over 30 years, EMI Services has been an industry leader in providing world-class DOD base operations support services, range maintenance, logistics support and engineering services. By focusing on its customers, EMI has earned a stellar record for providing quality, innovative services.



“Supporting a premier installation like Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is both challenging and exciting. As a local company based out of San Diego, CA, we are honored to support the Marine, Navy and Army units in our area,” said Robert Baum, CEO of TechFlow. “We are really proud of our team that had to handle a unique transition at MCB Camp Pendleton which combined ten separate incumbent contracts into one. Our team works hard to find better ways to perform base operations, integrating innovation and modernization, and striving to be Always Ahead.”



About TechFlow

Contact Information TechFlow

Robert Baum

858-412-8000

techflow.com

Media Contact:

Cynthia Guiang

cynthia@cgcommunications.com

