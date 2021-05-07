Complimentary Talk @Lab Manager’s Tech Trends Webinar: Is Your Food Testing Lab Ready for an FDA Inspection?

Press Releases CloudLIMS Press Release

CloudLIMS is delighted to deliver a complimentary talk titled, “Is Your Food Testing Lab Ready for an FDA Inspection?” at the event which will be followed by a Q&A session.

Wilmington, DE, May 07, 2021 --(



Talk Overview

The goal of the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) is to revolutionize the food safety system by preventing foodborne illness, rather than just responding to it after it happens. The FDA is enforcing these rules through routine random inspections at food manufacturing sites and the establishment of environmental monitoring programs in food facilities. Food testing laboratories can meet these FSMA requirements by using a LIMS for food safety, to monitor and record samples, tests, and results. A Food LIMS can provide simplification and automation for increased accuracy and reassurance in a food testing laboratory, to establish a successful environmental monitoring process and best practices. The talk delineates the role of a LIMS in driving automation & enabling food testing laboratories to meet FSMA requirements with ease.



Key Takeaways

- An overview of FSMA requirements for food testing laboratories for food safety

- Discover how a LIMS enables easy retrieval/visibility of data and enhances data security

- Learn how a LIMS drives automation & enables food testing laboratories to meet FSMA requirements with ease



Speaker

Ankita Acharya

LIMS Implementation Expert, CloudLIMS



Register

If you would like to hear the talk, register for the event at no charge. After registration, you will receive a confirmation email from the event organizers with detailed instructions to join the webinar. If you are busy on May 19th, you can still register to hear it on-demand.



To register for the event with CloudLIMS, please visit: https://cloudlims.com/support/webinar.html



About CloudLIMS



