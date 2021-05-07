Hear Keynote Briefings on "Evaluating the US Army Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems Portfolio"

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Future Armoured Vehicles: Protection Systems USA

With focus on the collaboration between military, research, and industry, Future Armoured Vehicles: Protection Systems USA invites not only key program managers, capability directors and operational commanders from national armed forces, but also ensures the participation of senior engineers, chief scientists and platform managers from leading solution providers.



The very latest technology innovators and solution providers will be present to share their ground-breaking equipment with a captive audience all looking to advance their armoured vehicle survivability programs and operational effectiveness.



Keynote briefing from the US Army:



Supporting Army Modernization through the Development, Demonstration and Integration of the Kinetic Energy Active Protection System Program

Mr William Norton, Survivability and Protection Chief Engineer, CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center, US Army



Mr Troy Tava, Division Chief Active Protection Systems Research Development & Engineering, CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center, US Army



Evaluating the US Army Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems Portfolio

Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Ramos, PM, Vehicle Protection Systems, Stryker Brigade Combat Team, US Army



The Current Requirements and the Future Modernisation Implications for the Survivability Profile of the Abrams Main Battle Tank



Mr David W. Marck, Project Director Main Battle Tanks Systems MBTS, PEO GCS, US Army



Future Armored Vehicle: Protection Systems USA will once again provide a comprehensive update on the recent advancements achieved in the realm of enhanced vehicle survivability through the integration of vehicle protection systems.

