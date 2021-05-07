Alliance Technologies LLC Names Noah Peltier Systems Administrator

Press Releases Alliance Technologies LLC Press Release

St. Louis, MO, May 07, 2021 --(



“Alliance is excited to add Noah to our team of high-level technology professionals,” said James Canada, CEO. “Noah has several years of experience helping clients reach their technology goals and will play a strong role as Alliance continues to grow at a rapid pace.”



Jonathan Eggers, Alliance’s Vice-President of Operations, said, “With his demonstrated experience in information technology and a strong background in systems automation, Noah will help Alliance Technologies continue delivering meaningful solutions to our clients.”



Active with many technology related organizations, Peltier is a regular contributor to MSPgeeks.com and a scripter with the Powershell Community. He and his family currently reside in Imperial, MO.



About Alliance Technologies LLC.

About Alliance Technologies LLC.

The Alliance family of companies includes Alliance Technologies, Alliance Systems, and Alliance Advisors - an integrated solutions provider that aligns with you. They stand together to provide world-class managed services, network solutions, talent and consulting solutions, along with the newly formed Alliance University. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For more visit Alliance family, https://Alliance-Corp.co, Alliance Technologies LLC - https://alliance-technologies.co, Alliance Systems - https://alliance-systems.co and Alliance Advisors – https://alliance-advisors.co.

