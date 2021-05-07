GetID Will Showcase Its Identity Verification Solution at IFX EXPO

The GetID identity verification solution team will be attending the IFX Expo taking place in Dubai on 19-20 of May. The company will showcase recent updates and useful features in its identity verification platform.

Tallinn, Estonia, May 07, 2021 --(



GetID has made several serious improvements and enhancements in its verification platform. A great example would be the addition of the Verification flow builder. It’s a slick feature that enables customers to quickly and easily define the needed types of verification checks, customize the appearance of the user journey and choose an integration option. The direct benefits of this feature are high level of personalization, fast integration and cost-efficiency.



"We are looking forward to participating at the IFX Expo and showcasing our platform to event attendees,” says CEO of GetID Dmitri Laush.



Since IFX expo is primarily an event for financial services, it's important to mention successful use cases by GetID's clients financial services platform Admirals and global payment service provider Decta. Both globally operating companies have been able to successfully integrate GetID service into their workflows and reduce the verification turnaround time. Automated data processing enabled Admirals to reduce the verification time by 90% and enter the markets of new countries faster, increasing their global customer reach.