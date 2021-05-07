Pictures of Historic Markers Needed for Pomeroy Foundation’s Snap That Sign 2021 Photo Campaign

Press Releases William G. Pomeroy Foundation Press Release

Syracuse, NY, May 07, 2021 --(



Snap That Sign is a statewide photo crowdsourcing campaign that asks participants to help put their community “on the map” by taking pictures of historic markers funded by the Pomeroy Foundation. The Pomeroy Foundation’s website has a list of specific historic markers that need to be photographed for Snap That Sign 2021. The photo submission deadline is Monday, May 31.



Complete guidelines about Snap That Sign 2021 are available on the Pomeroy Foundation's website: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/snap-that-sign-photo-campaign/



Photos selected for publication will be added to individual marker listings on the Pomeroy Foundation’s interactive marker map, and will provide a greater visual context about each marker and its location. All participants will receive a Pomeroy Foundation historic marker pin as a “thank you.”



“The response last year to the first Snap That Sign campaign was overwhelming and so appreciated,” said Deryn Pomeroy, Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Pomeroy Foundation. “We received hundreds of photos that help bring these historic markers to life for those who visit our marker map from all over the world. We’re excited to see what this year’s Snap That Sign brings.”



For complete photography and submission guidelines, visit the Pomeroy Foundation’s Snap That Sign 2021 webpage: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/snap-that-sign-photo-campaign/



Be sure to follow local and New York State COVID-19 guidelines, as well as traffic and parking regulations while you snap that sign.



About the William G. Pomeroy Foundation:

Steve Bodnar

315-913-4060



https://wgpfoundation.org



