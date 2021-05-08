Registration Closing Soon for SMi Group’s 6th Annual Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: Registration will be closing soon for the virtual Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe conference this month.

London, United Kingdom, May 08, 2021 --(



For those interested in attending, it is £499 for government, public sector, and military personnel and only £999 for commercial companies. Register at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr5.



This year’s conference highlights include:



• Keynote presentations from the Hungarian Air Force, Polish Armed Forces, Croatian Air Force and Romanian Air Force providing insightful briefings and rotary updates from a Central and Eastern Europe perspective

• International perspective: Additional presentations from the UK, Germany, Italy, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Netherlands, and the US

• Detailed updates on helicopter programmes and procurement goals from the US Army Futures Command, Latvian Air Force, Lithuanian Air Force, Albanian Air Force and German Federal Ministry of Defence

• 3 sponsors showcasing the latest technologies, launching new products and services, and educating delegates on how they can solve their potential challenges and requirements

• 1 interactive industry panel discussion with Bell Helicopter, Leonardo, and Lockheed Martin



The full speaker line-up and complimentary event brochure is available to download at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr5.



With the event only a few weeks away, SMi Group is delighted to announce Lockheed Martin are sponsoring, speaking and hosting a virtual booth this year, along with Sponsors Bell Helicopter and Leonardo. In addition, the latest confirmed delegates include Aeromec, Aviation Supply, Company International Ltd., Bell Helicopter, Croatia MoD, German Air Force, Leonardo Helicopters, Multinational Aviation Training Centre, Nigerian Air Force, Patria ISP Oy, Royal Navy, StandardAero, Thales AVS SAS, UK MoD, University of Zagreb in Croatia, Viasat, Inc., and many more.



Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2021

19th-20th May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

All presentation timings reflect Central European Summer Time (CEST)

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Bell Helicopter, Leonardo & Lockheed Martin



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/pr5



