ValueCoders Introduces 100% Remote IT Profiles in Pandemic Times

New Delhi, India, May 08, 2021 --(



The company has introduced 100% remote profiles citing the fact that the economy and social distancing go hand-in-hand to safeguard against the deadly SARS-CoV 2.



As per the research done, the pandemic has forced many IT firms to embrace the remote working culture, which earlier looked hypothetical. That’s the reason ValueCoders is excited about hiring the best IT talents.



Remote Working: A Blessing In Disguise For Aspirants:



Health & Happiness Of Employees matter a lot



Quality Of Life Will Influence The Output



Saving Time With Enhanced Flexibility



Tracking Tools With Precision



Regular Connects & Open Communication



Since the novel Coronavirus is spreading its wings again and already infecting millions of people across the globe. ValueCoders finds it a privilege to provide remote working opportunities for aspirants who want to keep the ball rolling in skill development and maintaining the economy wheel.



For ValueCoders, the pandemic is not the sole reason behind remote profiles but a thought-out strategy. The benefits of remote working on a global scale are embraced and this is possibly the future of the IT industry.



The company sees this as the beginning and strives to become a leading global delivery provider in IT solutions & services. Not leaving any stone unturned and providing employees the most cordial working environment while maintaining a perfect work-life balance.



Key USPs Of ValueCoders’ Remote Profiles:



The company thinks that understanding the client’s requirements these days is only possible if you’re blessed with such a dedicated talent pool. ValueCoders stays in the talent hunt for committed & passionate learners, goal-setters & limit pushers - someone who can transform ideas into reality.



A Growth Career: ValueCoders provides the optional platform for dedicated individuals to build their careers to bring something unique to the industry.



A Happy Work Environment: ValueCoders not only nourishes the potential of individuals but also alleviates their workload with entertaining and innovative activities. Their team celebrates success and is equally committed to learning from failures with no sign of despair.



Rewards and Benefits: ValueCoders appreciates the contribution of the individual/ team by giving encouraging rewards to boost their performances.



About ValueCoders:



Regular or Remote ValueCoders is “Open Door”



ValueCoders is an award-winning company and portrays itself as a world leader in rendering innovation, engineering & business transformation. They ensure the professional development is not compromised.



In the past 16+ years, they have served global clientele and served 2500+ clients with 450+ talented staff. The company has earned rewards and recognition accolades from Deloitte, Good firms, Google Clutch Partner, Red Herring, and Amazon Web Services.



Hence, an excellent opportunity to start your career with a global solutions company with 16+ years of leadership in software engineering & digital solution with a career-driven remote profile. For more details:



Website: https://www.valuecoders.com/careers



Ved Raj

07042020782



https://www.valuecoders.com/



