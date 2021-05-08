Pixellot, eWinner, and Sportize Partner to Deliver Live Polish Pro Football Powered by AI

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Pixellot Press Release

For the first time, all II Liga games will be available for fans live and on-demand via the eWinner mobile app and the Sportize Platform using Pixellot AI-automated video and analytics solution.

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 08, 2021



eWinner 2. Liga, which has had little to no coverage until now will feature some 100 broadcasts this season through eWinner’s mobile app and Sportize’s OTT network with more than 250 games scheduled for next season. Pixellot live streaming systems have already been installed at nineteen venues throughout Poland.



Pixellot solutions enable high-quality coverage of team sports without any camera operators or producers. The system automatically captures, produces, and streams games and highlights to any device live or on-demand. Fans, coaches, and players will enjoy a vivid viewing experience that includes graphics, game highlights, editing and tagging tools, commentary, and the ability to share clips with friends, teammates, and family.



“Our mission is to advance and promote football in Poland,” said Paweł Guminiak, President of The Second League Clubs Association. “The introduction of this cutting-edge technology will enable us to broadcast more games than ever before. Additionally, the accompanying coaching tools that Pixellot provides will help improve overall performance of teams in the league making this initiative a big win for both clubs and sports fans."



“As one of the companies driving mobile sports betting in Poland, we are always trying to innovate and bring interesting content to our members," said Dariusz Rompa, Head of PR & Sponsorship of eWinner. “The eWinner 2. Liga clubs enjoy a loyal fanbase which will now have the option to view all the matches they won’t be able to attend. Thanks to Pixellot’s technology, we can now provide much more sports content cost-effectively. This will raise the revenue we can channel back to the clubs, enabling their communities and followers to stay in the picture.”



“We are proud that eWinner have chosen our company as a partner in this project, and let us deliver the Pixellot technology," said Maciej Kowalski, board member of Sportize. “Our OTT platform, expertise and innovative services will surely be of great value to the fans, allowing them to watch all the games of their favorite teams around Poland in a standardized and affordable way. Consequently, we hope to help build the eWinner 2. Liga as a great product."



“It is exciting news that all eWinner 2. Liga games will now be viewable for fans around Poland, anytime, anywhere," said Pixellot CEO, Alon Werber. "Football clubs from secondary leagues have a passionate fan base that has long been underserved. With the world pandemic, these leagues have suffered greatly. We’re delighted to see that our technology is enabling fans in Poland to follow their favorite teams, as we are doing in many other leagues around the world.”



Pixellot has vast experience in providing cost-efficient professional coverage for secondary leagues, youth, and amateur sports. The award-winning, AI-automated technology is being utilized in thousands of venues around the world streaming upwards of 80,000 games per month.



For more information, visit pixellot.tv



About Pixellot

Pixellot pioneered the concept of automated sports content creation solutions as an affordable alternative to traditional video capture, production, and distribution systems for professional and semi-professional sports events. Founded in 2013, Pixellot’s AI-Automated technology solutions streamline production workflow by fully automating live sports capture, production, and distribution. 15,000 Pixellot systems are deployed by broadcasters, production companies, clubs, federations, universities, high schools, sports portals, and coaching solution providers around the globe. To date, Pixellot has produced over a million live games from 55 countries across the globe.



Media contact: Yossi Tarablus | Director of Marketing | +972.522.890.297 | Yossit@pixellot.tv



About eWinner

eWinner started its way to the top of polish sportsbooks market in 2019. Since then, we established major partnerships in dynamic and beloved Speedway Leagues (1st and 2nd divisions) in Poland and we have teamed up with former NBA Player – Marcin Gortat as our Brand Ambassador. We are always looking for innovative forms of marketing activities that drive shared experience with our customers. In addition, we are proud sponsor of Polish League of Esports which brought us closer to next generation of gaming and mobile native customers.



Media contact: Dariusz Rompa | Head of PR & Sponsorship | +48 695-451-801 | dariusz.rompa@ewinner.pl



About Sportize

Sportize specializes in broadcasting both professional and amateur sports events. The company meets the growing demand for broadcasting and streaming while optimizing the cost of such productions, which is possible thanks to, among other things, remote production and AI technologies. The "tailor-made" services are delivered to sports events' organizers, media, sponsors and supporters. What's more, besides broadcasting, Sportize offers also products dedicated to analysis used in the coaching process, which are aimed at professional sports clubs. The company also delivers its own or external content on its own OTT platforms. 